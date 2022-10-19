Taking care of mental health: “If you are not well, you are not for anyone”

Fortunately, in 2022, we are aware of the importance of take care of our health mental. That does not mean that we always put it into practice, but it is clear that an ultra-necessary message has penetrated: “There is no health without mental health”. We know that cultivating, working and caring for emotional well-being it is as important as taking care of what we eat because on it will depend, among other things, that we know how to handle daily stress, adversity and decision-making. It is not always easy –and drawing up a list of recommendations to take care of it would be to reduce an extensive and complex field to the minimum expression–, but if I have learned something whenever I have spoken with a psychologist or well-being expert, it is that taking care of our emotions It is in our hands and not in the hands of others. In fact, thinking that others are the ones who have to take care of our well-being is a mistake that leads us to a circle of demands that does not benefit us or the relationships we maintain.

“If we want to bring value and love to our surroundings, we need to start with ourselves. If you are not well, you cannot be for anyone”told us the coach Ixi Ávila when we talked to her about the importance of prioritize our needs. “I will be able to help as far as I am. If I’m not well, I have nothing to give. It all starts with me. It is not a selfish approach but a realistic one”, adds the psychologist Sara Noheda in reference to the importance of prioritizing the self care in every sense. Therefore, to start caring for mental health, we must understand that the key lies primarily with us and not with others. Obviously, cultivating social relationships and surrounding yourself with people who join us, it helps – self-esteem is also worked on as a team – but to achieve change it is necessary to start with oneself. We are an active part of what happens to us in life and, therefore, our well-being is above all in our hands.

#1. The way we see life we ​​choose

Many of the things that happen in our lives we cannot choose, but many others we can. And precisely the way in which we experience what happens to us is one of those things that is under our control. “If we have a positive attitude towards life and the problems that we can find in it, our physical and mental health will be better than if we see everything under the influence of the black glasses of negativism and defeatism. A person with optimism and positivity is capable of finding more solutions and alternatives to the same problem, of making faster and more accurate decisions, which will influence the achievement of a greater number of achievements and goals”, says the psychologist Blanca Tejero Claver. Conclusion: we can train positivityeven if it costs. “Change is costly because our minds are used to thinking and looking in a certain way that is totally different from what we want. We decide what attitude we want to have towards life”, adds the expert.

#two. We can manage our emotions

As pointed out by the psychologist Pilar War Squire can choose how to react to situations. “The human being sometimes believes that he cannot choose and that the reactions are impossible to manage because they come out too automatically. This is not like this. Emotions do not own us, they are not ghosts that take over our will, but it is the individual himself who decides to manage them or not”, he affirms.

#3. The importance of not trying to change others

It is easy to blame others for our discomfort, but the reality is that it does not benefit us. In fact, one of the biggest mistakes we make that prevents us from being happier is trying to change the people around us. Basing our well-being on the behavior of others can become very frustrating and negative. “One level of dependence extreme to the other can make our lives revolve around the lives of others, so the possibility of anger and misunderstandings bring us closer to the tendency to find ourselves with a base of important susceptibility that leads us to reproach of everything we don’t like about others”, says the psychologist Pilar War Squire. to which the coach Zeneida Bernabe adds: “If we think that someone ‘shouldn’t lie’ or that ‘I wish they hadn’t lied’, at that moment I don’t accept that person, I want to change them. And it is not in my power to change her attitude. That depends only on her: I can ask her not to do it and that is no guarantee that it will not happen again. I feel like a victim and that person is to blame for my discomfort. On the other hand, if I say to myself ‘She has lied. What can I do now?’, this gives me more power. She is in my field of action, now I deal with my discomfort from a position where I do not suffer and do not lose energy “.

#4. We should not demand our care from others

Many times we demand that others value things about ourselves that we do not value or take care of us when we are not able to practice self-care. It is another big mistake that affects our well-being and the so-called mental overload. It is about respecting our needs and feelings, even if others do not. If we don’t, says the psychologist Isabel Reoyo, we disconnect from ourselves, we learn to silence what we feel and we will not have the opportunity to take care of ourselves. “And what happens when we say so much yes to others is that we end up saying no to ourselves,” he adds. The coach Monica Garcia It emphasizes that if we do not take care of ourselves, it is very likely that we take for granted that the people we love should do it for us. “We then use the complaint as a way of provoking that from the outside they give us permission to take care of ourselves or rest, that they see that we also need care and attention. We ‘beg’ her because we have let it be the function of others to take care of us. It may even happen that we begin to think that nobody thinks of us, when the real problem is that it is oneself who has stopped prioritizing his own well-being.

#5. Focus on what we can do

Strengthening our center of gravity to take care of mental health also implies reducing toxic thoughts, feelings of guilt and overthinking that leads us to compare ourselves with others and blame ourselves for everything. the psychologist Ana Gutierrez Laso insists on the importance of focusing on what depends on us, on what is in our power. “Do it like this instead of being overwhelmed by what depends on others and you cannot control. Ask yourself what you can change in this situation, assess your options, choose the one you think is best and take action. Do not underestimate the importance of the small things you can do: remember that if we all do something small, we will achieve something big together. And if you can’t do anything, don’t lose your temper because that would be doing something that doesn’t suit you: making things worse”, concludes the expert.