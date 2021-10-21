Taking care of your appearance as a form of love for yourself

The father of medicine, Hippocrates, teaches us that “The human body is like a temple and as such must always be cared for and respected ”. If we borrow his teaching, we can start from an important question: how much time can we dedicate to ourselves? The frenetic rhythms of daily life, more and more often punctuated by numerous commitments, sometimes do not leave the time to dedicate oneself to taking care of oneself and one’s appearance.

Very frequently we tend to take care of others, to take care and attention for the other while for ourselves time seems to be running out. And so often the body remains in shadow, neglected and ignored, or in any case not valued as it deserves. Loving yourself is a fundamental step to take care of yourself, but we need to understand what are those positive aspects that must be cultivated and that can contribute to personal well-being. Learning to listen to yourself and giving value to your body, to your appearance, represent an added value to everyone’s life.

Taking care of one’s appearance does not mean appearing superficial if the care of the body is always accompanied by that of the soul. Using a psychological language we talk about the psyche in the soma, so keeping an open attention on your body somehow means taking care of even the deepest and most hidden aspects. Perhaps the right balance lies precisely in making these two dimensions, psyche and soma, soul and body, coexist, giving them the right importance, the right space.



Physical neglect can affect a person’s mood, making them gloomy and often lacking in energy. So an extra touch on your appearance never hurts! Our person needs love and if we think that many of the processes of love, from sexuality to heartbeat in falling in love, take place in the body, then the inside and the outside travel hand in hand and both need care and dedication.

Did you know that:

Princess Sissi had a real obsession with her physical appearance: 1.72 cm tall, she was obliged to never exceed the weight of 50 kg. This involved harsh diets and a diet of eggs, oranges, milk and juice of 6 kg of squeezed beef.

Sometimes, the actor’s craft requires more work and sacrifice than one might imagine. Since the dawn of cinema, physical transformations have been an element of judgment and admiration for those actors who have completely changed their physique to best interpret a character. Hollywood stars have had to put their bodies to the test, undergoing radical physical changes often gaining weight or losing weight, but also showing off colored hair, shaved piercings, complex and invasive clothes or make-up. The central figure of Cast away can only be Hanks as a castaway lost on a desert island for 10 years. To get into the part, Hanks had to lose a whopping 23 pounds, undergoing 4 hours of daily training.

The most extreme transformation in the history of cinema concerns Christian Bale who in the film “The sleepless man ”Lost 30 kg and reached 54! How did he do? With a very simple diet: an apple, a cup of coffee, a glass of whiskey and an unspecified number of cigarettes a day.

Doubts or questions:

