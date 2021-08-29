“Taking him as Iron Man was a risk for the MCU”

It seems absurd to even think so today, considering the success of Iron Man, but at the time when Robert Downey Jr. was cast to play Tony Stark, there was a lot of skepticism about this decision. But the director Jon Favreau, impressed by his performance in Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, he didn’t want anyone else. Robert was the man for that role.

The Studios could not help but indulge Favreau, who actually turned out to be a big-eyed director, because Downey Jr. is absolutely perfect for the role. But because Was taking Robert Downey Jr. such a big risk to Marvel? For different reasons.

The first concerned the fact that the actor Not stood exactly in its prime. Always on the front page for the wrong reasons, Tony Stark’s interpreter came from different arrests and big problems with the drug. Problems that after years of rehabilitation and the help of his family he has passed in 2003. So the various members of the Studios had initially strongly rejected the director’s proposal, asking him to consider other actors. However, in the end, Favreau managed to get what he wanted.

“He was an incredible actor,” he said Kevin Feige, President of Marvel Studios. “We all knew he was an incredible actor. But Not he had never been an action movie star. AND Not he was necessarily a main star. But we quickly realized that the risk, and I have already said this, was not to take it. And Jon Favreau really had a vision for the movie with Robert in that role. That decision, e the success of that decision, I believe they gave us the courage to take risks to move forward. “

And, of course, it is also about fortune. But not only that, because the talent by Robert Downey Jr. made the rich philanthropist Tony Stark one of the most iconic Marvel characters. Kevin Feige also explained where the Studios were when this decision was made. “I was lucky enough to be involved in the first films of Spider-Man And X-Men. But we wanted to make an Iron Man movie. And I think, anyway, the biggest risk, which seems outrageous to say now, was taking Robert Downey Jr. It was both the biggest risk that the most important thing in the founding of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Without Robert, we wouldn’t be sitting here today. I really believe it. “And that’s probably it.

The MCU today is very rich in products and has a very busy calendar of releases for its phase 4. Obviously the character that the public remains most fond of is Iron Man, and for this reason the fans reacted very strongly to the end that he has. made in Endgame.