“Taking me off social media saved my life”

The singer continues her “detox” from social networks. Selena Gomez says she left her Instagram profile under management to her manager.

Selena Gomez, born in 1992, is one of the popstar most famous in the world. But maybe stardom has weight, especially on social networks. Selena Gomez is one of the most followed celebrities on Instagram, where she counts more 150 thousand followers; but perhaps so much success has consequences on physical and mental health. Being in the spotlight 24 hours a day can be deleterious.

For this reason, the singer understood the need to “detoxify“From social networks. Already in 2019 Selena Gomez had issued a warning at the Cannes Film Festival: “I know young people devastated by social networks, who fight against bullying and are unable to express their voices. Access must be limited. “ And he commented: “Social networks have been really terrible for my generation.” A strong awareness for a star like her, whose success has been amplified by the advent of Facebook and Instagram.

The singer, already in 2018, had taken a period of break from social networks following a negative period he was experiencing. In fact, Selena had been operated on and later underwent a long rehabilitation in a clinic.

With this message it was dismissed by his followers:

“I take a break from social media. As grateful as I am for the voice that social media gives to each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my present life in the moment it was given to me “.

Farewell to social media

Selena Gomez later made her farewells to the world of social networks more frequent. And even leaves testimonies during interviews in which he tells how much life off social it did her good: “I felt like my thoughts and everything I was doing revolved around a million other people in the world saying good things and bad things about me. “

And then he adds: “Thus, in a burst of anger and frustration, I unsubscribed from social networks. ” The absence of the singer from the social world lasted for two years. Now Selena Gomez is back in the magical world of Instagram, but with greater awareness: “Now when I open my Instagram profile it makes me happy to know that online I am completely honest and faithful to the person I am in reality”.

The pop star has continued her battle for the awareness social addiction to the end. Selena Gomez even contacted the Facebook team to ask why he did not exercise due control over such a powerful medium, capable of influencing the psyche of people and their perception of themselves.