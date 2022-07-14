Taking medicine to lose weight





And then there’s the cost of drugs. The newer GLP-1 drugs cost about $1,300 a month, and are not covered by most insurance plans when prescribed for obesity. (However, many plans cover them when prescribed for diabetes, under a different brand name and at a slightly different dosage. Stanford acknowledges that this may be a solution for some patients.)

“I’ve never met someone who said, ‘I can afford this. Lo pagaré de mi bolsillo’. Honestly, not a single patient,” says Dr. Lauren Oshman, a general practitioner and assistant professor in the Department of Family Medicine at the University of Michigan.

Even the insurance coverage of some of the other FDA-approved drugs for obesity is also unclear, research indicates, even though they are not as expensive as GLP-1 drugs. Medicare does not cover the cost of medications for obesity, although it covers some bariatric surgery procedures.

How to talk to your doctor about weight-loss medications

If you have been fighting to lose weight and you are interested in knowing more about the treatments that could help you, do not be afraid to address the subject with your doctor, says Stanford, especially if you have other health problems that could improve if you lose weight.

According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), medications are generally prescribed only for people whose body mass index is 30 or higher, or 27 or higher for patients They have a health problem related to weight, such as type 2 diabetes or high blood pressure.

The doctor’s decision to prescribe a medicine can also depend on where you store fat. The fat that accumulates in the abdominal area is the most dangerous, explains Griauzde, and its treatment can help curb other health problems.

“If a person stores fat in their thighs or buttocks, and they don’t have metabolic complications—they don’t have high blood pressure or diabetes—there’s probably less reason to prioritize weight management for that patient,” says Griauzde. Unless, she adds, it’s a priority for the patient.

You should also know that medications do not replace physical activity or healthy eating habits as methods of losing weight. There are studies that show that these drugs act better when combined with a lifestyle program, says Niddk. And, like any medication, they can have side effects. The most common include nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, constipation, stomach pain, and headache, although they vary by drug and by person.

If one medication doesn’t work for you, your doctor may try another, or even a combination. And if you find one that works, you may be able to continue the treatment indefinitely.

Finally, if your doctor isn’t receptive to the idea of ​​treating obesity, consider seeing a doctor who specializes in obesity medicine. Obesity Action Coalition has a search function (in English) that can help you find an expert in your area.

Oshman says that, with the appearance of more treatment options, “these are very exciting times.” Even so, he adds, “we have a lot of work to do” in terms of educating both patients and doctors.

Meanwhile, Stanford wants people who have been fighting with their weight know that it is not their fault. “There are so many people who … feel that this is his fault, as if it were a moral failure on his part,” he says. “And I want to really change that mindset and tell them, ﻿’This is not your fault. [Es una cuestión biológica]let’s help regulate their biology’”.