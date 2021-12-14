Taleb: “Bitcoin? It is a Ponzi scheme and is worth zero “

3 min

The financial mathematician and expert in probability theory has highlighted the fragility of the asset, its volatility, and the exposure to the risk of having its value canceled

Only fools never change their minds, e Nassim Nicholas Taleb, the financial mathematician who launched the “black swan” concept in economics, it definitely has changed his mind about bitcoinsWhile he once defined cryptocurrencies as a form of “insurance” in relation to government control over money, he has recently taken a much more critical stance. Coming to say in an academic paper that bitcoin is “worth zero”, and in an interview that it is a “Ponzi scheme”.

According to the expert in probability and risk theory, the largest of the cryptocurrencies by capitalization failed to meet the definition of “currency without a government”, but also as a protection against inflation and as a “safe haven” investment. Taleb pointed out that bitcoin crashed badly in March 2020, recording a worse performance than the stock market, and then recovered with “the massive injection of liquidity” to counter the crisis. Sufficient proof, for Taleb, “that it cannot be remotely used to hedge against systemic tail risk “.

“Few assets in the history of finance have been more fragile than bitcoinTaleb said in his paper. In practice, cryptocurrency does not generate yields or dividends, as do gold and precious metals, but unlike the latter, it has a maintenance cost, because it depends on a technology that can become obsolete and outdated that endangers its survival, while the physical presence of gold and silver are proof of extinction.

Not only that: in literature, for the law of “repeated expectations”, if we expect the price to change at some point in the future, “then by a posteriori induction this change must be incorporated into the price today.” Assets with no profits and no residual value are problematic, says the author of “The Black Swan”. The implication is that, in the absence of any explicit returns that the bitcoin holder can benefit from, “If we expect that at any point in the future the value will go to zero when miners are extinct, the technology will become obsolete or bitcoin will lose its appeal to future generations, aIlora the value must be zero already now ”.

Taleb pointed out that bitcoin “has maintained an extremely high volatility”, between 60 and 100% throughout his life, and stressed that the success of a digital currency – which requires some degree of stability and usability – should not be confused with speculative appreciation.

After the paper came out, the mathematician increased the dose by stating that “Bitcoin has the characteristics of an open Ponzi scheme, of which everyone knows ”, which is unable to protect against inflation or other economic factors with which it has no connection. “These tricks (gimmicks, ed) come and go, but have no systematic connection with what they promise. I thought bitcoin was going to become a currency, something that could have been used for transactions, but has become too volatile e it has turned into a speculative instrument “.

