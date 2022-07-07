Tales of a Rebel: everything we know about Andor, the upcoming Star Wars series

“While making the film I lived everything as if it were the last time. She didn’t know this would happen. I didn’t even know it was possible. And here I am, talking about Cassian Andor, who I love. I love what he represents”, says Diego Luna at the Star Wars Celebration 2022, held in Anaheim, California, at the end of May and which he attends Worship.

Happy, the actor illustrates the capital surprise that his return to the saga created by George Lucas produced. An astonishment amplified for a very simple but forceful reason: his character debuted in rogue one (2016), the film about the group of rebel heroes who sacrifice their lives in order to obtain the plans for the Death Star. Sealing a rarity in a current Hollywood blockbuster -especially for the franchise in question-, at the end of the film none of the protagonists manages to survive.

Diego Luna and the Andor crew at Star Wars Celebration 2022. Photo: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

If his goodbye was so conclusive, what triggers the Mexican interpreter to talk again about his role in fiction?

In 2017, with a view to nurturing the catalog of its future streaming service, Disney started the machinery of its original productions for the platform and Lucasfilm, a fundamental pillar of the company, agreed to that objective. In that handful of new Star Wars projects, the possibility of making a series about Cassian Andor, the rebel who first broke into the film released the previous year, immediately appeared.

Contrary to the recent Obi-Wan Kenobi –an adaptation of several concepts that were initially intended for the cinema, as specified–, the plot starring Diego Luna alone was always imagined for television. Granting that difference, both are united by having overcome similar challenges: how to tell a new story of a character whose outcome the viewer already knows, or how to build an addition that justifies his own existence without ruining the canon.

With release date for this August 31, Andor chose to go back five years before the events of rogue onea time when its leading man was a very different guy from the one he teamed up with Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) in the 2016 film.

The first official image of the series. Photo: ©2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All Rights Reserved.

“I would say that we have the opportunity to go as far as possible from this incredible man who was able to sacrifice everything for a cause,” says Luna at the Star Wars convention. And she assures: “At first you will not recognize Cassian: he is a very selfish man. You’re going to see a guy who’s waiting for that awakening to happen.”

By awakening, the actor understands the sum of the wills of those who populate the galaxy in response to the repression of the Galactic Empire, the regime in force since the fall of the Republic. A kind of first antecedent of what would end up generating its collapse, in return of the jedi (1983).

“For me, the universe of starwars it is the story of the people, it is the story that has the most to do with us, us as spectators, us as fans. It’s about what we can do, it’s about the power we have, it’s about the awakening we deserve.”

In Andor the greatest weight of the plot will not go to Force-sensitive characters or old heroes in exile. As the first production preview suggests, this is a series about those names that have usually occupied peripheral places in the saga and that rogue one successfully vindicated: the heroes and heroines who have little more than their courage and wit as weapons against those who rule them.

Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly). Photo: ©2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All Rights Reserved.

One of them is the rebel Luther, who is played by the Swedish Stellan Skarsgård and who plays “a very important role in our series”, explains Tony Gilroy, creator and showrunner of the project. Although a gravitating role is also expected for figures of greater rank, such as Senator Mon Mothma, again in the shoes of actress Genevieve O’Reilly. Less is known for now about who Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller and Fiona Shaw will play.

Honoring its title, the fiction will have as its main dramatic axis the overturning of the character that Luna plays. A man who discovers “the difference he can make” in an “age full of danger, deceit and intrigue,” reads Andor’s official synopsis. “Cassian will embark on the path destined to make him a rebel hero,” she completes.

This journey will be divided into two stages: the first batch of 12 episodes will cover a single year and the already confirmed second season – filming will begin in November – will collect the events of the subsequent four. “From a storytelling standpoint, it’s really exciting to be able to work on something that you do on a Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, and then skip a year,” Gilroy told Empire of a design that contemplates going all the way to the start of rogue one.

Diego Luna is perhaps the happiest of all involved. And he gives a reasonable reason: “The beauty of this series is that there’s no way I’m going to get killed.”.