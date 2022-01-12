Tales of Cinema – Eyes Wide Shut by Stanley Kubrick

Well today, for our usual appointment with the column of Cinema stories, we will talk about the last one opus, posthumously, as distributed after his death, by Stanley Kubrick (Clockwork Orange, Shining).

Controversial work, much discussed, never gone out of fashion and inviolably universal in terms of issues addressed, due to the vastness of varied interpretations not only of a cinematographic matrix, but of the most assorted and even, obviously, psychoanalytic, Eyes Wide Shut has remained unchanged in its original English title. The meaning of which is allusive and substantially untranslatable, since it is in fact an oxymoronic title (eyes open / wide open / wide open closed) who deliberately and enigmatically plays with a very clear, strong contrast of words to create a mellifluous and refined disambiguation / ambiguity. Jargon, this expression is adopted to define the person who insists on not wanting to see, precisely, the truth of the facts and therefore unconsciously tends to reject them and obscure them from the view, even metaphorically, of his soul, on the basis of his mental substratum, of his heritage, of his education, imparted to him or not, of his mindset, more generally and simplistically due to taboos and conditioning, harsh prejudices, immutable and perpetual, difficult to unhinge, within which he has barricaded himself and entrenched himself, structured and, in a certain sense, psychologically protected consequently in the fortress of automatisms and reflex behaviors as an often involuntary defense mechanism.

We could say, in summary, a person who is therefore refractory to the objective evidence of what has been told to him or a person who denies what he has seen with his own eyes as it is perhaps more convenient for him not to believe in it or to give you immediate, honest fidelity. otherwise he would suffer immensely and be emotionally shocked. Even in this case, probably and paradoxically not so much because the events that occurred to him are indeed and really, if anything, serious or deleterious, but because he perceives them as threatening and damaging to the certainties created in him, of the instances generated and introjected in him, within which founded his own reason or vision of existing and seeing the other and the world around him.

That said and specified, perfectly adherent to what will actually happen to the psyche of the protagonist of Eyes Wide Shut, who will act unconsciously on instinct due to a retro thought all his own and probably distorting, the film lasts 159 ‘and, as always happened for Kubrick, is punctually based on a short story which he himself freely adapted with the contribution , this time, by Frederic Raphael. Drawing inspiration from Double dream (Traumnovelle) by Arthur Schnitzler. In its adaptation, faithfully, tracing the aforementioned novel. But it was set in early twentieth century Vienna.

Kubrick instead moved the setting to New York but turned Eyes Wide Shut entirely in London. That is, the main place of the affair, held in Eyes Wide Shut, or Manhattan’s Greenwich Village, was rebuilt entirely in Borehamwood. On the other hand, the New Yorker Kubrick, you know very well, who now moved for many years to a villa in the London countryside, lived as a misanthrope, isolated from the rest of the world and, also as regards the clapperboard from Eyes Wide Shut, therefore, absolutely did not intend to move to the United States and more precisely to the Big Apple. Therefore preferring to go around its surroundings and its parts for pure convenience, we could say and suppose us in an easily deductive, emotional and organizational way.

Plot:

The seemingly happy wealthy, almost high-ranking couple formed by Mr and Mrs Bill Harfords (a Tom Cruise in great poise, unjustly accused of inexpressiveness, but very suitable for the role and magnetic) and his sensual and beautiful wife Alice (Nicole Kidman), goes to a party worldly pre-Christmas full of economically wealthy people, full and overflowing with rich people and nabob men and women, belonging to high society, yes, to the so-called crème de la crème …

Back from the party, after having smoked marijuana, Alice intimately confides to Bill a cheeky erotic fantasy of hers. At which, suddenly, Bill becomes deeply disturbed and, progressively, his mind will creak, vacillating in a way that is in turn disturbing especially for us spectators who will witness his long, nocturnal delusional pilgrimage inside the meanders of a suburb. of chilling London where mysterious and equivocal characters will appear to him in the most bizarre and disturbing garments, even interior ones. Bill, in great secrecy and in disguise, in hesitant disguise will be able to deceive himself to enter another party this time, however, very special, indeed, he will attend an orgiastic party where the swingers diners Sui generis they will consume, in front of his hallucinated and excited eyes, at the same time astonished and incredulous, dishes and embraces of a very provocative carnal nature …

Bill, hiding behind a false identity, in this fascinating and perverse oneiric, shocking journey to hell embodied above all by a masked ball that looks a lot like a black mass for a few diabolical, morbid lucky elect, will be precisely unmasked or simply , in the face of his confused bourgeois morality stripped of all superstructural trappings, will he see his conscience shatter, necessarily obliged to question himself about ethical dilemmas which he, up to this moment, has never objected to and really introspectively investigated?

At which, the mild climate of the soul at first balanced and in tune with Bill’s even emotional moderation, slowly, will decline in the unstable psychic freezing more shivering …

Beloved film, idolized by aficionado by Kubrick, to contrast looked at with suspicion by his detractors, presented in world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, officially released in Italy on October 1, 1999, ostracized by the most backward and bigoted right-thinking anachronists, Eyes Wide Shut it remains, revised with sincere objectivity and with hindsight, a magnificent work full of visual, dazzling bombast, an extraordinarily important film, shining with many masterfully filmed anthology scenes, shot in a formally excellent and often even hypnotically transcendent way.

Yet perhaps it is true that the tiredness and senility of a Kubrick now in his last days of life, is inevitably felt, since Eyes Wide Shut, despite its unattainable qualities, it exudes, more than two decades after its own release in the halls, of decadent, slightly irritating sadness.

Kubrick is irrefutable that, in this film of his, he filmically and ideologically adopted an “antiquated” gaze in filtering Schnitzler’s book, ascribing it a little too moralistically to his vision that is too disenchanted and markedly detached from reality and perhaps even from existence real.

Pedantically, becoming too explicitly didactic and even consoling in the end.

And we wouldn’t have expected it from him, honestly.

In the heterogeneous cast impeccable, among others and obviously in addition to the aforementioned Cruise & Kidman, the late Sydney Pollack, who took over from Harvey Keitel, as the latter gave flat rate after a few days of filming for clashes with Kubrick, Todd Field, la sexy and fulva Julienne Davis, Marie Richardson, the magnificent Vinessa Shaw, Leelee Sobieski, Rade Šerbedžija and Alan Cumming.

