Tales of Cinema – Spielberg’s War of the Worlds

Well, today we review the undervalued, unjustly snubbed by many, even contested and still frowned upon, in every sense, War of the Worlds (War of the Worlds) of the great Steven Spielberg (Schindler’s List, Close encounters of the third kind, The shark). Spielberg, absolute genius of Cinema, indisputable and immortalized, tireless gigantic workaholic who achieved the total beauty of seventy-five springs last December 18th. Long awaited, immediately, with its renowned remake of the epochal and timeless masterpiece by Robert Wise, already adored and acclaimed by the American critics, or West Side Story.

With such War of the Worlds, moreover, and not even to do it on purpose, he ventured at the time, that is in the year in which it was distributed, namely 2005, in the film adaptation of the famous, homonymous science fiction novel by HG Wells which was the basis of the sensational and brilliant radio joke , indelibly passed into history, by the legendary Orson Welles.

Capital and quintessential work of science–fiction more iconic and essential, indeed, to be exact, one of the first truly remarkable short stories inherent precisely in the genre of pure science fiction, therefore “seminal” novel, progenitor of many clones, literal and otherwise, to follow, War of the Worlds by Wells (not Welles, eh eh), for the occasion of this film we reviewed by Spielberg, was written by Josh Friedman (Black Dahlia by Brian De Palma, Terminator – Dark fate) and by the valiant, although fluctuating, not always fully convincing, David Koepp (writer from Carlito’s Way, director of Blackout effect And Secret Window). The latter, moreover, already author for Spielberg of Jurassic Park and screenwriter of Mission: Impossible with Tom Cruise. Tom Cruise who, in turn, as satisfied and enthusiastic as he was with the success of Mission: Impossible, thrilled by having read Koepp’s script concerning, juxtaposed, a future and possible version of War of the Worlds having himself as the protagonist and appropriately passed to him by Koepp in anticipation of a possible adaptation for the big screen, he immediately contacted Spielberg. So that Spielberg was to direct it after the positive experience of Minority Report for which Spielberg & Cruise, as we know, joined forces with results, if not perfect, at least flattering and in any case of enormous, worldwide success deserving of praise.

So, War of the Worlds represents their second reunion artistic which however denies the proverbial saying there’s no two without three. In fact, for reasons unknown to us and do not explain to us later War of the Worlds, Cruise and Spielberg no longer worked together. But this is perhaps another story exclusively concerning their own affairs and we do not intend and cannot personally deal with it, of course. However, we sincerely hope that, as soon as possible, these two forces of nature will be able to cross their working destinies again to deliver us other miracles. Now, instead, let’s deal with the related plot War of the Worlds and let’s not get lost in futile chatter, above all let’s not get lost in suppositions and hopes, by cinephiles who are passionate about these two titanic Hollywood names, which are beyond our realistic, probing precognitive possibilities …

A worker from the port of New Jersey, called Ray Ferrier (an excellent and magnetic Tom Cruise), a little daredevil man, eternal Peter Pan perhaps never really grown up, has to nurse, for the weekend, to the children Rachel (Dakota Fanning) and Robbie (Justin Chatwin), had by the ex-wife Mary Ann (Miranda Otto), perhaps still loved by him, but from whom he is separated. Irresponsible and apparently anaffective especially towards the adolescent Robbie, with whom he often quarrels, he will be forced, due to a catastrophic event of gigantic sesquipedal proportions and more unthinkable for the human race, that is a very violent and bad, bloody alien attack that rained imponderably from space, to undertake an existential pilgrimage where, in addition to fighting resiliently for his own survival and that of his loved ones, he will inevitably learn to fulfill his parental task from which, up to this moment beyond the boundaries of reality, he had always escaped from irredeemable immature obstinate.

Fighting, in fact, with daring to stay alive in the midst of the thunderous bombing extermination, we could say, and terribly murderous carried out by merciless monstrous aliens of the most terrible, at first sight invincible and infirm, his soul will redeem, triumphing fearlessly as a hero now spotless nor any fear.

Standing proud in the moving final, visionarily sublime, of this other Spielbergian pearl, as told you, among the most absurdly underestimated by the so-called critical intelligentsia, indeed very, in this case, incredibly fallacious and superficial.

Thrilling photography by Janusz Kaminski who plays, by virtue of his commendable skill, with chromatic contrasts of immense visual splendor of the most enchantingly captivating. Gently imprisoning us in the beauty of clearly ecstatic and persuasive images.

Music, as always happens for Spielberg, by John Williams.

In cast, short but memorable part of a Tim Robbins as delusional as ever as customarily perfect for the part.

War of the Worlds, a film immediately to be re-evaluated, about which one should not, should not and should never be syndicated with disarming carelessness, dare we say embarrassing.

Because it is another extraordinary, poetic and at the same time one of the most disturbing, bloody, sensationally beautiful and imaginative work of a gentleman by the name of Steven Spielberg.

That is to say, a director and a man who are born every hundred years.

Yes, Spielberg’s Cinema is often childish, even sloppy, sometimes didactically rhetorical, even bombastic.

But no one in the world knows how to create the most crystalline dream magic like him.

