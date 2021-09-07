Tales of Cinema – The last fires of Elia Kazan

Well, today briefly, we hope exhaustively, we will talk about de The last fires (The Last Tycoon), last and, alas, still underestimated, almost completely forgotten and almost never mentioned by anyone, the work of the late Elia Kazan.

Pioneer director of a golden Hollywood, author of unforgettable films and now indissolubly ascribed to the history of the most legendary cinema, such as Harbor front, A tram called desire, The valley of Eden. However, a director, at the same time, very controversial and, for many years, not a little opposed by the great Mecca that never forgave him for that ugly and very unpleasant and obscurantist story of McCarthyism, of the witch hunt and of the communist black lists for which he is in to which Kazan played a seriously very influential role. In fact, denouncing many people to save their skin and secure their profession. But this, precisely, is a dark and rough, very delicate and particular nefarious episode and not entirely clear that, on the occasion of our review of The last fires, we will forget and for a while we will set aside. Leaving to you and to posterity any judgment, positive or negative, about it. We are not god and therefore we do not allow ourselves, especially here, to issue any moral reviewing judgment against Kazan (we could say, let us pass the very pertinent metaphor) not his untouchable cineastical career, which is very valuable, but his more or less intact quality of impeccable or perhaps unforgivably guilty man. On the other hand, we agree, irrevocably and in a completely irreversible form, with the relevant assessment The last fires, expressed by Morando Morandini. Which, to that extent, is superb, compact, although imperfect and perhaps slightly dated opus of Kazan, awarded three and a half stars very flattering and sacrosanct. Morandini wrote the following on this:

In the 1930s, Monroe Stahr (De Niro), the charismatic and despotic head of production of a major Hollywood company, goes into crisis when he meets a girl who reminds him of his deceased wife.

From the unfinished novel The Last Tycoon (1941) by Francis Scott Fitzgerald. With Harold Pinter as scriptwriter and Kazan as director, it’s a nice trio that becomes a poker starring De Niro, excellent in a character modeled after Irving Thalberg (1899-1936), genius of the MGM. The beautiful moments are not lacking (the appearance of Kathleen Moore after the earthquake), but there is friction between the Hollywood chronicle and the slack times of the love story, between Pinter’s writing and the language of Kazan.

Effectively, The last fires, in its precise two hours and three minutes of duration, he can be followed willingly, he knows in several points remarkably enchanted, he amazes us for the amazing scene of the nickel in which Stahr / De Niro, in front of a perplexed yet amazed and astonished Boxley / Donald Pleasence, he explains to him and to us, incredulous and hypnotized spectators at the same time, the subtle, impalpable and dreamlike magic of the big screen, knows how to wrap us in atmospheres ofantan lovable and dreamy, tastefully outdated and highly delicious. Bewitching us with the stupendous chiaroscuro photography, very veering in dark tones and saturated colors, of an inspired Victor Kemper. Giving us a great proof of a De Niro who, in the same year as the Last fires, was also released in theaters with Taxi Driver, both of these being respective films from 1976.

However, unlike the Morandini film dictionary, his rival Mereghetti, while recognizing the qualities of the Kazan film, accuses him of being too slow and meticulously criticizes its verbosity.

What we can say is that The last fires, although it is undoubtedly affected by the corrosion of time, revealing itself at times dated and theatrical, although it is true that there is an overabundance of often exhausting dialogues and the characters seem sick with somewhat implausible logorrhea, it is still a very considerable film and knows how to restore the charm intactly bewitchment of the purest Cinema.

Cast huge: in addition to De Niro and the aforementioned Pleasence, Jack Nicholson (De Niro and the great Jack will never meet again, cinematically speaking, what a pity), Ingrid Boulting, Jeanne Moreau, Robert Mitchum, Theresa Russell, Seymour Cassel, Anjelica Huston, Ray Milland, Tony Curtis and so on and so forth.