Tales of Cinema – The Mystery of Sleepy Hollow by Tim Burton

Well, today we review the wonderful and, unfortunately, still slightly underestimated, although we immediately state that we do not consider it a masterpiece at all, The Sleepy Hollow Mystery, signed by that stratospheric and amazing genius, imaginative, eccentric director who responds to the name of Tim Burton (Big Fish).

Which, almost at the stroke of midnight of Cinderella’s fable, no, near the new millennium, that is, at the end of the year 1999, came out in world cinemas, precisely, with the aforementioned The Sleepy Hollow Mystery, a mystery thriller very much Sui generis with strong hues and horrifying veins and, as often happens with the films of the darkly dreamlike Burton, grafted on a grandiloquent visionary elegantly dark of fable-like matrix.

Produced by Francis Ford Coppola and his production company, the American Zoetrope, born from the talented pen of Andrew Kevin Walker (Seven, Panic Room by David Fincher, soon again for him screenwriter of The Killer with Michael Fassbender, 8 mm – Red light crime by Joel Schumacher) who, for the occasion, adapted and reinterpreted, in an extremely imaginative and free form, the famous story The Legend of Sleepy Hollow by Washington Irving, The Sleepy Hollow Mystery, however, regardless of its literary derivative nature, being precisely taken from the aforementioned black fairy tale very well known worldwide, it is enlivened by the directorial originality of our always unique and very personal Tim Burton.

The Sleepy Hollow Mystery it lasts an hour and forty-five minutes and is a very successful one mix fantastic of Cinema precisely peculiarly Fantasy in turn shaken within the visual-diegetic perspectives of an adventurous and markedly story horror which will keep you in suspense from the first to the last minute, thrilling you, frightening you terribly and even continuously having a lot of fun. So long as The mystery of Sleepy Hollow, beyond its darkly ancestral structure, despite being immersed in often gloomy atmospheres and therefore scarcely solar and luminous, it is even permeated by hilarious situations almost from slapstick comedy, is packed with funny people sketch hilarious and is almost entirely built on effervescent dialogues, at times highly intelligent.

In short, it is a Tim Burton film in all respects and, from every chrism and style, it is immediately evident that it is one of his most recognizable opus a mile away.

Extrapolating the plot of The Sleepy Hollow Mystery from the dictionary of Morandini films, with some of our necessary additions since the late Morando, in this case, forgot to add, in brackets, the actors of the respective characters of the protagonist of the story and his “invisible” antagonist, mentioned by him.

“1799. Ichabod Crane (Johnny Depp), a policeman of progressive ideas and rationalist methods, is sent from New York to a small town in the Hudson Valley to investigate a series of murders whose victims are beheaded. The popular rumor attributes them to an elusive took off knight (Christopher Walken). Arrived on the spot, while the murders continue, Ichabod is forced to deal with love and the supernatural, reducing his Enlightenment creed. Freely inspired by the story The Legend of Sleepy Hollow (in The sketch book 1819-20) by Washington Irving, scripted by AK Walker (Seven), Burton’s 8th film is a ghost story based on “the hesitation between true and false, between what is offered to the eye and its perceptual interpretation” (A. Di Luzio), overloaded with quotations (i Hammer movie, The mask of the devil by M. Bava, Coppola, Kubrick in the 3 nightmares a flashback), self-aware, but not self-satisfied. Well structured in making the spectator’s gaze coincide with that of the protagonist and in his romantic recovery of the nineteenth-century fairytale, it has weak points in the sub–plot sentimental and in the emphatic musical column of Danny Elfman ».

Loading... Advertisements

What to say then?

Superbly photographed by the great Emmanuel Lubezki, winner of three consecutive Oscars, obtained respectively for Gravity, Birdman And Revenant, paradoxically, The Sleepy Hollow Mystery if, from a purely figurative point of view, it is crystallly flawless, as far as the narrative trend is concerned, it lacks enough. The film, in fact, has several points of failure in the rhythm and, towards the middle, it can undoubtedly be soporific.

Although, therefore, Lubezki’s enveloping and leaden crepuscular photography gives this Burton film some shades cloaked even in fascinating fearful morbidity, allow us the following poetic license, The Sleepy Hollow Mystery it reveals, in its total completeness, a less magical work than others by Burton, appearing in fact not very spontaneous and excessively studied and artificial.

Despite this, it remains a priceless pearl as the remarkable qualities make up for its forgivable shortcomings.

Cast amazing where, in addition to the aforementioned Depp and Walken, the presence of the ex-perturbing Lolita named Christina Ricci, Casper Van Dien, Jeffrey Jones, Michael Gambon, Miranda Richardson, the magnificent Lisa Marie (formerly of Burton, Mars Attacks! docet), the dazzling cameo in theincipit of an immediately beheaded Martin Landau (uncredited and Bela Lugosi of Ed Wood), Christopher Lee.

In addition, in this film, Burton’s former habitué and his fetish actor par excellence, naturally Johnny Depp, is very much in part and his very pale complexion, bordering on a ghostly and diaphanous Dionysian beauty almost deadly, grandly yes. on the contrary, it matches the very dark climate of the story we have seen.