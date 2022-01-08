Tales of Cinema – The Shining by Stanley Kubrick

Well, sooner or later, in ours excursus temporal of the stories of Cinema, we had to land or, better to say, return to Shining. We already mentioned it when its edition in restored 4K.

Signed, ça va sans dire, by no means less than Stanley Kubrick. It is useless to remark, again and pleonastically, one of the greatest and most important, revolutionary filmmakers of all time, author of works by now ascribed and indelibly framed to the seventh most splendid and intactly, beautifully unscratchable art.

Works that to define superb and renowned even seem reductive and diminishing their value eternally embedded in the most immutable and not usable time, absolutely. Just to list a few, for the record, let’s say … indeed, we could simply quote you Clockwork Orange, Barry Lindon And Full Metal Jacket. But, we repeat, it seems only right to enunciate them only for the purpose of decoratively quoting and purely dictionaristic.

On the other hand, who has not seen Kubrick’s extraordinary films at least once in his life and who, especially in reference to the review of the film we have taken, in the following lines, in question, or Shining, haven’t you seen it and, almost certainly, loved it very much? Because, whatever they say, beyond the more or less joking provocative phrases of David Cronenberg regarding his artistic importance, despite the more or less questionable tastes, Shining it remains an indestructible and eternal milestone, a great work and an immovable cornerstone not only within Kubrick’s filmography, but also in the whole of Cinema.

Rhetorically affirmed the obvious (unless you are a lover of ugliness rather than the most exquisite value), Shining it was released in theaters in 1980 in two different versions as regards the timing. Here in Italy, in fact, the film was distributed in its shortened version of one hundred and nineteen minutes while, for the US market, in its full and not scissored duration of one hundred and forty-four.

Scripted by Kubrick himself with Diane Johnson, Shining is the film adaptation of the novel of the same name by Stephen King, released in bookstores only three years earlier, that is, in ’77.

Plot:

A former lecturer, currently unemployed, named Jack Torrance (Jack Nicholson) moves to the Rocky Mountain in Colorado. More precisely, together with his wife Wendy (Shelley Duvall) and their son Danny (Danny Lloyd), he will stay for five months, in total isolation from the rest of the world, at the Overlook Hotel. In that, he was hired as the guardian of this hotel just mentioned after having undergone, for pure formality, a job interview which he passed very easily …

Thus, the Torrance family will winter in this ghostly and at the same time luxurious and endless mansion in complete solitude. Torrance, moreover, far from the daily frenzy of city chaos, secluded in the most remote privacy from thoughts that mislead us all caused by the cumbersome everyday life, far from any superfluous worry, here he will be able to devote himself full time to the writing of his new novel since he has finally decided to give life to his unrealistic (?) ambitions as a never satisfied writer, not only professionally. Little by little, however, disturbing events are happening at the Overlook Hotel that are increasingly frighteningly macabre and bloodthirsty. At least, on a purely hallucinatory and visual-perceptual level. Danny, perhaps, possesses paranormal powers and witnesses the slow but persistent, gruesome materialization, before his terrified eyes and shivering to death, of events and monstrous visions that are not a little worrying. It is innately provided, precisely, with the gift of the shining, or the shimmer. That is, the visionary, enlightening and at the same time disturbing, the faculty to see and foresee what normal people cannot grasp. A mysterious and mesmeric gift …

Is your father, meanwhile, progressively going crazy? About a decade earlier, a horrifying, tragic and aberrant event occurred at the Overlook Hotel. That is, his former guardian Delbert Grady (Philip Stone), in the grip of the most relentless madness, exterminated his family, slaughtering his wife and child with merciless fearful fury. And who is the bartender named Lloyd (Joe Turkel, Blade Runner), having the same name as Torrance’s son, who appears opposite the astonished and at the same time complicit and friendly gaze of the raving and drunk Torrance during his solitary “itineraries” in the huge glittering ballroom …?

Shining, in the year of his release, took third place in the box office at box–office and remains, to this day, Kubrick’s greatest commercial success.

Almost unanimously, today considered a masterpiece, not just of the genre horror psychological, inspirer of many imitative epigones and derivative films, such as The sixth sense and so on or so on, so on and so forth, Shining at the time, indeed, it did not undergo a uniformity of unanimously positive and homogeneously flattering judgments. On the contrary…

The first to contest it and partially disavow it was King himself, who was very disappointed in Kubrick’s adaptation, asserting above all that if, in his novel, the evolution of the state of threatening, alarming growing madness that invested Jack Torrance took place little by little. that his story told us proceeded in increasing the emotional tension he described to us with diegetic-narrative meticulousness perfectly consistent with the evolution of the plot, in Kubrick’s film, Nicholson’s Torrance already seemed crazy to him from the very first scenes. And this, according to him, made the film therefore already predictable and devoid of surprising bite. Stripping him, from the beginning, of all interest. ShiningFurthermore, for those who are fanatic of the statistical averages of the aggregating sites of international reviews over the years, such as metacritic.com, it is the film that still has the lowest percentage of opinions regarding Kubrick’s career as a director, that is 66% of votes above the pass. A percentage, however, high but certainly not excellent.

As mentioned above, a few years ago, director David Cronenberg (Scanners) was likewise bitter about the work done by the late Kubrick on Shining, verbatim stating, with no little arrogance and contemptuous disrespectful haughtiness, that in his opinion, his former colleague Kubrick misunderstood, to his solipsistic and ineffective pleasure, the original work of Stephen King, adapting it in an unforgivably unfaithful and scarcely winning and compelling way . Because according to him, Kubrick, once he found himself confronted, filmically speaking, with his very personal reduction of the captivating, suggestive, complex and much more stratified opus of King, was unable to offer us an equally valid and seductive cinematic vision, also not being able to understand its hypnotic, horrifying and bewitching force of a sophisticatedly unconscious matrix. Thus turning his book into one Shining majestic, yes, on a formal level, impeccably staged with excellent mastery of the most unassailable, as stupendously dreamlike and fascinating from a visionary point of view as weak, lifeless, not very courageous and biting on an emotional level. Let’s say that he openly contested it because, according to him, we repeat, Kubrick essentially did not understand King’s original novel, so he did not know how to transfer and translate it, visually speaking, in an evocative way, nor was he able to give it magnetizing power, attractively tempting.

In your opinion, are King & Cronenberg right about it or are they, paradoxically, shockingly, tremendously superficial, misunderstanding and most unfairly belittled Kubrick’s work? You think, Shining it is therefore an exceptional film, immortal and indisputable or it could be true that, in fact, it is far from being that monumental masterpiece which, however it may be, regardless of its detractors, including of course the aforementioned King and Cronenberg, the majority of cinephiles consider it such and, playing with words, don’t want to hear reasons about its immense value in the most apodictic and unquestionable way?

To posterity, no, to you the arduous sentence.

Post Views: 39