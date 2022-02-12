Tales of Cinema – Wild at Heart by David Lynch

Well, for our Cinema stories, today we review Wild Heart (Wild at Heart), the famous film awarded the Palme d’Or at the 1990 Cannes Film Festival, awarded to it by an enthusiastic president of the jury, Bernardo Bertolucci, who was mesmerized and magically enchanted.

Wild Heart, opus signed by David Lynch (Blue velvet, Inland Empire), as celebrated as it is still openly contested, at least controversial and not fully judged a masterpiece unanimously. In fact, in spite of the aforementioned maximum recognition, received precisely at the event and event Cannense just mentioned, even now it arouses rifts among the critical intelligentsia, undecided whether to definitively decree its consecration in the empyrean of Lynch’s greatest works, qualitatively indisputable and renowned very high, or to place it, with more moderate tones, among the works of Lynch certainly fascinating, amazing and visionarily sublime yet not entirely free from certain flaws and eccentric excesses that are probably too inhomogeneous which make it, therefore, not completely completed.

Wild Heartobviously not to be confused with the equally famous and homonymous Mexican telenovela that for years has raged on small screens all over the world, interpreted by the legendary, so to speak, Eduardo Palomo.

Wild Hearta film lasting two hours and four minutes flat, scripted entirely by Lynch himself who, based on the novel of the same name by the writer Barry Gifford, drew his own personal adaptation, visualizing and filming it, ça va sans direwith his inimitable style, filmic and imaginative juxtaposition, rendering Wild Heart his own indissoluble creature and, we could say in a metaphorical sense, a cinematographic score tout–court and, from every point of view, perfectly attached to its unique poetics.

For those who have not yet seen Wild Heartso as not to spoil the thousand and more surprises in which he will come across this turbid dreamy tale, hyper-romantic, hallucinated and extravagant, amazing and even macabre and grotesquely grotesque, photographed with saturated and very colorful tones, atmospheric colorful, even pindaric, from the usual inspired Frederick Elmes (Eraserhead), here is the plot in very short lines:

The mad, rash, rowdy and irrepressible Sailor Ripley (Nicolas Cage) and his inseparable, beloved woman Lula (Laura Dern) immensely desire to live their whole life together. However, he is imprisoned because, in self-defense, he killed a man in the throes of a raptus immoderate of possibly involuntary homicidal madness. Despite this, evading probation, he flees with Lula along the twisted and dangerous highway Californians in search of an idyllic destination where both he and Lula can finally, free from all, seal their boundless passion.

In their dream and in their impetuous path existentially filled with ardor and raging unstoppable love, they are however hampered by her mother, the despotic and psychotic, decidedly insane, Marietta Fortune (Diane Ladd, the real mother of Laura Dern also in real life ). Who, to track them down and make their capture, hires both an iron private investigator, that is none other than her husband Johnnie Farragut (Harry Dean Stanton), and her shady lover Marcelles Santos (JE Freeman).

Meanwhile, Sailor & Lula make the very ambiguous acquaintance of the luciferian and grim Bobby Peru (Willem Dafoe).

Cast rich in which Sherylin Fenn and Sheryl Lee also appear (i.e. Audrey Horne and above all Laura Palmer of the Lynchian, plethoric to say it yet necessary to highlight it in an inevitable way, Twin Peaks), Isabella Rossellini, Crispin Glover, Grace Zabriskie and Pruitt Taylor Vince.

Wild Heartwhich pays homage The Wizard of Oz and, in its own way, it is a version of it Sui generisalthough not explicitly explicit, which presents the sweetly hypnotic soundtrack Wicked Game by Chris Isaak and ends with Love Me Tender by Elvis Presley, “coverized“By Nic Cage himself, performer moreover, of all the songs he sings in the film, it is undoubtedly an extraordinary film with considerable merits, enthralling and captivating, visually breathtaking in an evident way.

Having said that, however, we are convinced that in many points it lacks some mannerisms of a matrix arty that we would not have expected from Lynch and that make it, objectively, beyond the indisputable greatness of our beloved Lynch untouchable, a work, yes, beautiful and enjoyably crazy, of primary importance by now epochal, yet at the same time full of oddities perhaps superfluous and a little indigestible. Almost cloying.

