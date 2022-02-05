Tales of Cinema – Windtalkers by John Woo

Well, for our Cinema Stories, we are talking about a great film, unfortunately, at the time very underestimated and snubbed by the most, even by myself who, frankly, neglected it not a little and, rightly, took it under the thumb. Or, Windtalkers.

Signed by the great John Woo. Windtalkersreleased in world cinemas in 2002, a full-bodied film of two hours and fourteen minutes, based on an original screenplay created by the award-winning company John Rice & Joe Batteer, former authors of A blonde under guard and, among others, of Blown Away – Explosive madness.

John Woo, highly esteemed and avant-garde Chinese director, born in ’46. Who, after having extraordinarily established himself in his native land, yes, in his native homeland which immediately decreed his skills action truly revolutionary, by virtue of sensational films such as, for example, The Killer And A Better Tomorrowafter having landed in Hollywood with equally excellent results, praised and notable, directing works of value such as Without respite with Jean-Claude Van Damme, Mission: Impossible II with Tom Cruise, Code name: Broken Arrow with John Travolta and above all the splendid Face / Offagain with the just mentioned Travolta e Nicolas Cagehere he found the latter, namely Nic Cage, of course, for this exciting and adventurous spectacular war drama set during the Second World War.

Unfortunately, unlike Face / Offwhich collected large collections and immediately obtained flattering votes from the critical intelligentsia, overseas and beyond, Windtalkers it turned out to be a means flop both al box–office than at the review level. So much so that Woo, already ready to start shooting a brand new film, previously put in the pipeline, namely a western again with Cage and his oriental fetish actor, Chow Yun-Fathe had to abandon its realization soon since, precisely, following the semi-bankruptcy of Windtalkersthe major to whom he proposed theopus next, having as protagonists the just mentioned Cage and Yun-Fat, withdrew from financing it. No longer convinced of Woo’s own box office strength. Which, up until now, had always hit the mark, economically and qualitatively speaking. In this case, we refer to the announced and, precisely, then suspended and financially boycotted Men of Destiny.

Today as today, Windtalkers, alas, a film still and unjustly misunderstood by the younger current generations, finds a rather low critical average, at least unsatisfactory, on metacritic.com. And, on a large scale, by a large part of many short-sighted, rather careless and ungrateful critics, who have mistakenly never revised their retrograde, never revised, dry and harsh opinions about it, it is held little account.

We will briefly explain and say our opinion on the matter later, stating its merits that we will markedly highlight, still hidden today and to be re-evaluated and brought to light as soon as possible.

Now, let’s mention the plot, summarizing it broadly, but hopefully exhaustive:

Ben Yahzee (Adam Beach) is assigned to a special corps of marines, captained or, better said, under the directives of the rusty yet always fierce sergeant Joe Enders (Nicolas Cage), as, being a Navajo, he is able to decipher the “encrypted” codes of the enemies. So that, thanks to his very important confidences of him, he can greatly help the Americans to anticipate the moves of the enemy.

Beautiful gallery of surrounding characters including those embodied by Mark Ruffalo, Peter Stormare, Jason Isaacs and Christian Slater, who color and dress a picturesque and even tearful, furious and visionary story that, in some situations, can even come close to The guns of Navarone.

John Woo partially abandons, for his sake Windtalkers, his usual trademark, let’s say, and his stylistic code based on martial choreographies and pirouettes that have contributed to making him famous. Also because the setting of the film, the theme developed in it and whatever else do not suit a choice of this type. However, not giving up his poetics, centered on the ambiguous duality between good and evil, centered almost exclusively on virile friendship and consequentially friendly complicity that arises between two men apparently, temperamentally at the antipodes, also naturally due to their different origins and of the inevitable cultural and socio-formative differences, daughters of background siderally distant, at least at first sight …

Woo adopts a very classic and even staid filmic style, lyrical in many even contemplative segments that, at first glance, would seem to have little to do with a film of this genre. That is, with a military background. Then unleashing his truly precious cineastic class in noteworthy pearls such as his first frenetic and then full of slow surprising in the moments of maximum excitement of the most dynamite firefights. Alternating the very effective adrenaline, effusive thanks to the bombarding crackling of the convulsive rhythm, with moments of pathos poignant and perfectly calibrated, innervated with deep touching lyricism.

Splitting the narrative, therefore, between deliberately slow and / or lysergic segments and others in line with an aesthetic blockbuster Hollywood of the early 2000s, mindful of ninetieshowever, shot with a very personal style that has little to do with the pedestrian, silly jumble of the so-called shooter unfortunately clumsy today.

Music by James Horner. Photograph by Jeffrey L. Kimball.

In castas mentioned, heterogeneous and international, also Noah Emmerich and Frances O’Connor.

Of all John Woo’s films, made mainly in the United States, this is the least cited and considered even by his most passionate aficionado. Too bad, they are wrong.

