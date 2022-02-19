Tales of the Walking Dead added Olivia Munn, Jessie T. Usher and more actors to its cast

According to Variety, AMC hired Olivia Munn, Jessie T Usher, Embeth Davidtz, Danny Ramirez and Loan Chabanol to appear in Tales of the Walking Dead.

Tales of the Walking Dead will not only be a new spin-off of The Walking Dead, but it will also be the first anthology series with independent chapters in this franchise. They had previously confirmed Anthony Edwards, Terry Crews, Parker Posey, Jillian Bell, Poppy Liu and Daniella Pineda in the cast.

Channing Powell will be the showrunner and executive producer of the series along with the director of the franchise, Scott M. Gimple. The first season will have six episodes.

“Olivia, Danny, Loan, Embeth and Jessie are the latest massive talents to bring new worlds of The Walking Dead to life with stories that are big, bold, different, emotional, shocking, terrifying and crazy. We are excited to have them come walk with us,” Gimple said in a statement.

“In a way, we’ve been lucky with the best cast: Olivia, Jessie, Embeth, Danny, Loan,” Powell added. “We hoped these episodes would feel like unique little movies and with this range of actors, we’re on the right track.”

Tales of The Walking Dead It will arrive in the middle of the year through AMC.