‘Tales of the Walking Dead’ announces its cast with Olivia Munn, Danny Ramirez and more

Although ‘The Walking Dead’ is nearing its final end, AMC does not intend to let the zombie franchise die, and they are already preparing a new spin-off titled ‘Tales of The Walking Dead’. It will be a series made up of anthological episodes, that is, independent stories whose only connection between them is that they all take place in the universe of ‘The Walking Dead’. There will be six one-hour chapters and we may see well-known characters from the franchise in them. The main cast, yes, is new.

We already knew some of the names that will star in these new stories, but now Deadline confirms new names for the series: Olivia Munn (‘X-Men’), Danny Ramirez (‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’), Jessie T. Usher (‘The Boys’), Loan Chabanol (‘Gigolo’s Apprentice’), Embeth Davidtz (‘Time’ ) and Gage Munroe (‘Nobody’). All of them join the actors and actresses who had already been confirmed: Terry Crews, Parker Posey, Anthony Edwards, Poppy Liu and Jillian Bell.

‘Tales of the Walking Dead’ will be released this summer in the United States, and it has not been announced where and when we will see it in Spain, although it will most likely be through AMC like the rest of ‘The Walking Dead’ spin-offs. Franchise boss Scott M. Gimple is an executive producer, and Channing Powell, who already worked on the mother series and on ‘Fear The Walking Dead’, is the showrunner.

Agenda ‘The Walking Dead’

‘The Walking Dead’ returns to television on Monday, February 21 with the second part of the last season. The first episode of this batch will premiere at 10:00 p.m. on FOX Spain and every Monday there will be a new chapter. For its part, ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ will return in April with the second part of the seventh season. Another spin-off centered on Daryl (Fear The Walking Dead) and Carol (Melissa McBride) is also underway, which does not yet have a release date.