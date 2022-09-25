‘Tales of the Walking Dead’, anthology of the zombie world

The AMC+ streaming service, which is offered on different platforms, premieres today, Thursday, an anthology series from the universe of The Walking Dead, Tales of The Walking Dead, one-episode stories set in contexts of the zombie-torn world and produced by AMC Studios.

The six stand-alone episodes focus on different characters, both new and returning, from the original series. Each hour-long story has its own tone and point of view, with characters that have to make life or death decisions in the extreme context of the invasion. These fictions allow us to approach the zombie apocalypse through new perspectives.









Among the actors involved in these independent chapters are Anthony Edwards (Who is Anna?), Parker Posey (Lost in Space), Samantha Morton (The Walking Dead), Olivia Munn (The Newsroom) or Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine).





Today the episode of the couple is incorporated on demand Evie/Joe. It is the road trip story of a lone survivor who leaves his bunker in search of a woman from his past. Along the way he meets someone who is the polar opposite of him but they join forces with him to find his lost loved ones. It stars Olivia Munn and Terry Crews.

Next Thursday it’s time to Blair/Gina. A disgruntled receptionist and her overbearing boss get trapped as the city of Atlanta collapses under the apocalypse, forcing them to work together in order to escape the city. With Parker Posey and Jillian Bell.