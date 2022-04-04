‘Tales of the Walking Dead’ cast includes two former superheroes and a familiar face

ads

Fans were devastated to learn that AMC’s zombie apocalypse show The Walking Dead was ending, but their frowns were quickly turned upside down. AMC is producing not one, not two, but five new spinoffs of the show, including the Tales of the Walking Dead zombie anthology series. According to Deadline, the show will be an anthology series that begins with a six-episode first season.

So who is in the cast of Tales of the Walking Dead? Here’s the scoop on the many actors joining the TWD universe.

Source: AMC The cast of the first season of ‘Tales of the Walking Dead’ has so far fifteen members.

Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios, explained his thought process behind Tales of the Walking Dead to Deadline. “We see a lot of potential for a wide range of rich and compelling storytelling in this world, and Tales of the Walking Dead’s episodic anthology format will give us the flexibility to entertain existing fans while also offering an entry point for new viewers.” , especially on streaming platforms.”

Early actors to join Tales of the Walking Dead include Anthony Edwards (Inventing Anna, WeCrashed), Parker Posey (Lost In Space), Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Poppy Liu (Dead Ringers), and Jillian Bell (Rough Night). ). Currently, details about their characters are under wraps.

Source: Getty Images

Executive producer Scott Gimple had this to say: “Anthony, Jillian, Terry, Parker and Poppy are the first wave of singular talent who will further expand The Walking Dead universe into harrowing, hilarious, heartfelt and horrifying new realms, and we couldn’t believe it.” I would be more than happy to welcome you to the family, along with these fantastic directors. More announcements, more wonderful people to come.”

Just two weeks later, Tales of the Walking Dead added six more faces to the show: Olivia Munn (Violet), Danny Ramirez (The Falcon & The Winter Soldier), Loan Chabanol (Fading Gigolo), Embeth Davidtz (Old, Ray Donovan), Jessie T. Usher (The Boys) and Gage Munroe (Nobody). Like the first set of actors, no character details have been released at this time.

Source: Getty Images

Gimple commented, “Olivia, Danny, Loan, Embeth, Jessie and Gage are the latest massive talent bringing new worlds of TWD to life with big, bold, different, emotional, shocking, scary and crazy stories. We are excited for them to come walk with us.”

On April 1, 2022, Variety announced that The Walking Dead’s Samantha Morton would reprise her role as Alpha in an episode of Tales of the Walking Dead. Fans will remember that Alpha was the leader of The Whisperers, a group of humans who disguised themselves as zombies to move freely among the undead and attack the living for resources.

Source: AMC

Filming for the show is already underway as of January 2022 and the episodes will be filmed in Buford, Georgia. Hopefully soon, fans will learn more about this incredible cast of characters and their individual journeys in the larger Walking Dead universe.

Until then, episodes of The Walking Dead can be streamed on AMC Plus.

