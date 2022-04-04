Tales of the Walking Dead: Confirmed the return of this TWD character to the spin-off

For more than a decade, The Walking Dead has become one of the most acclaimed zombie dramas on AMC’s television channel, which is why this franchise decided to continue its legacy by premiering fantastic spin-offs that will continue with the stories of the most outstanding characters of this original franchise.

Although a piece of news was recently released that has saddened fans of The Walking Deadas well as the cast members of this series of AMCthe production has decided to continue with the zombie drama thanks to the spin-offs that will be released after the end of this original franchise.

Tales of the Walking Dead will feature the presence of Alpha

A few days ago, it was reported that the original cast of The Walking Dead had finished the filming of the last episode, now we will have to wait a couple more months to be able to see through the television channel of AMC the third and final part of season 11 which is currently airing.

But, one of the good news recently spread by the production, is that, in the next spin-off Tales of the Walking Deadwe will see Alpha in action once (Samantha Morton), let us remember that this character has officially entered the list of most evil characters.

Reliable sources claim that the Tales of the Walking Deadwill be released in AMC later this year 2022. Created by Robert Kirkmanthe character of Alpha appeared in issue 132 of the original comic series, which was published in 2014. However, the character was brought to live action in 2019, in the episode “Adaptation”.

I mean, it was in the middle of the ninth season, when the fans of AMC they first saw this character on the screens. While in the tenth installment, Alpha met his demise at the hands of Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). Let’s remember that she was the leader of The Whisperers, a group of survivors who went unnoticed living inside the skins of zombies.

The Walking Dead franchise is expanding more and more thanks to its spin-offs

Although there are no specific details on how the plot will take place in Tales of the Walking Dead, the most obvious is that we see unpublished details before Alpha’s murder. The surprising thing is that, in this series, it seems that we will see new characters and some established ones from the universe of The Walking Dead.

It seems that Samantha Mortonwill be the main character of this spin-off of The Walking Dead. The first installment is believed to consist of six episodes. Confirmed actors include: Anthony Edwards, Parker Posey, Terry Crews, Poppy Liu, Jillian Bell, Olivia Munn, Danny Ramirez, Daniella Pineda, Loan Chabanol, Embeth Davidtz and Jessie T Usher.