Tales of the Walking Dead Episode Anthology Reveals Episode Titles, Dates, and Synopsis

AMC+ debuts the next September 22, 2022 the new spin-off series of The Walking Dead with Tales of the Walking Deadan anthology of six episodes independent that will tell us six unique stories of this shared universe of zombies. Thus, each of these hour-long episodes will present us with their own protagonists who will have to make their own decisions to try to survive the apocalypse. Now we have the Titles of each of these episodes, as well as their synopsis and release date.

All episodes of Tales of the Walking Dead

Below we offer you the titles, release dates and descriptions of each of the episodes of this new spin-off of The Walking Dead.

Episode 1: Evie/Joe – September 22

Road trip story of a lonely prepper who leaves his bunker in search of a woman from his past. Along the way, he meets someone who is the polar opposite of him, but they join forces with him to find his lost loved ones. Starring Olivia Munn and Terry Crews

Episode 2: Blair/Gina – September 29

A disgruntled receptionist and her overbearing boss get trapped as the city of Atlanta collapses under the Apocalypse, forcing them to work together in order to escape the city. Starring Parker Posey and Jillian Bell

Episode 3: Dee – October 6

A mother and her daughter escape the violence and take refuge in an old steamboat. The peaceful environment deteriorates after an event that forces the mother to review her violent past to protect her daughter. Starring Samantha Morton

Episode 4: Amy/Dr. Everett – October 13

Documentary about a naturalist who studies wayfarers and meets an energetic settler. A tense relationship is forged between the two as the settler tries to make the case for the people to reclaim some of the territory. Starring Anthony Edwards and Poppy Liu.

Episode 5: Davon – October 20

A strange young man suddenly wakes up in a dangerous foreign city with no memory of how he got there. He must piece together fragments of his broken mind to discover why the townspeople are accusing him of murder. Starring Jessie T. Usher.

Episode 6: La Doña – October 27

A couple traumatized by the apocalypse lives haunted by a haunted house. Terrifying memories along with unexplained phenomena in the house affect the emotional well-being of the couple and their relationship. Starring Daniella Pineda and Danny Ramirez

Source | AMC