Tales of The Walking Dead: How I rename zombies in episode 4

The spinoff of The Walking Dead has been a resounding success and more and more stories are being added to these tales that have us glued to the screen to learn about what’s new in Tales of The Walking Dead, especially now that they’ve renamed the zombies.



September 06, 2022 10:02 a.m.

The premiere of the spin-off Tales of the Walking Dead as an important part of the famous franchise started by the original series The Walking Dead on the network AMC and the comics in which it is inspired, has not ceased to surprise its fans, especially with the appearance of the Dr Chauncey Everett (played by actor Anthony Edwards) and its important revelation. Spoiler alert!

In Tales of The Walking Dead several topics about the world and its curiosities since the apocalypse will be addressed

The character of Dr Everett coined a new term to refer to these non-living who also star tales of the walking dead, so in the fourth episode of the Tales of the Walking Dead series a new scientific name for zombies in this universe has been introduced. It turns out that reincarnated human corpses will no longer be called as “walkers” but will receive a more scientific name and that was proposed by the naturalist: he baptized them as “Homo mortuus”.

According to Dr. Everett who supposedly spent the last decade researching and studying walkers, he explained how he came to the creation of this new name he gives to zombies in Tales of the Walking Dead. It turns out that “Homo” is the Latin word for “human” and “mortuus” derives from “dead”, therefore, their fusion would be the concept of what we see in each episode.

This episode of Tales of The Walking Dead also starred Amy (Poppy Liu)a colonist who meets Dr. Everett and who, unlike him, also has a special and unusual name for walkers and refers to them as “chompers”. As this chapter continues the debate between man and nature, the study of him reinforces the series’ tendency of time loops and motherhood explored through an apocalyptic lens.

This spinoff of the great original series, first announced in September 2020 and premiering in August 2022, tested fans’ loyalty to the franchise. recent episodes have received a more positive response from fans . Some are even waiting to see what happens with the arc of characters like Alpha (Samantha Morton) and expect them to keep revealing their past in future episodes of Tales of TWD.

Tales of the Walking Dead showrunner, Channing Powell, and Scott M. Gimple, the Walking Dead Universe chief content officer, have assembled an all-star cast for this premiere season of Tales of The Walking Dead. Among them is Terry Crew and Olivia Munn who starred in the first episode. Then it was the turn of Jillian Bell and Parker Posey, to give the pass to Morton who reprized his role as Alpha from The Walking Dead. The fifth and sixth episodes of Tales of the Walking Dead will air on AMC on September 11 and 18respectively.