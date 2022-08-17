Tales of The Walking Dead kicks off with a devastating death

MADRID, 17 Aug. (CultureLeisure) –

AMC premiered on August 14 Tales of the Walking Dead, new spin-off of The Walking Dead. The series, in which each episode tells a different story, starts with a devastating and shocking death.

((ATTENTION: THIS NEWS CONTAINS SPOILERS))

the first episode It opens with Joe (Terry Crews) in a bunker watching an old football game with his dog, Gilligan. Every day is the same but the animal is getting older, so Joe is forced to take it out at night. At that moment it arrives a group of zombies, that kill the dog

The choice to kill off Gilligan has consequences for Joe’s character: without Gilligan, Joe is all alone. The death of his best friend drives Joe to leave home to find Sandra, his girlfriend whom he met online, but Joe is so caught up in his grief that he doesn’t take the time to Analyze the possible outcomes of this situation.

Throughout the episode Gilligan is brought up from time to time, making it clear why. Joe is looking for Sandra.

Scott M. Gimple is the creator of Tales of The Walking Deadwhich also features Daniella Pineda, Parker Posey, Anthony Edwards, Jillian Bell, Poppy Liu, Matt Medrano, William J. Simmons, Sarah Graham, Olivia Munn, Embeth Davidtz and Samantha Morton, among other actors.

In addition to Tales of The Walking Dead, AMC has launched a spin-off of Maggie and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) titled Isle of the Dead which will follow the adventures of the characters in New York; a Daryl spin-off; a trilogy of films headlined by Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and a Rick and Michonne (Danai Gurira) series.