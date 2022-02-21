‘Tales of the Walking Dead’: Olivia Munn, Danny Ramírez and more stars join the cast

United States.- The cast of the new anthology spin-off series from AMC, Tales of the Walking Dead, andis growing, with Olivia Munn, Danny Ramirez and more are ready to join the cast.

Munn (The Newsroom, Violet) and Ramirez (The Falcon And The Winter Soldier) they join Loan Chabanol (Fading Gigolo), Embeth Davidtz (Old) and Jessie T. Usher (The Boys), who complete the latest AMC ad. AMC has previously announced that Anthony Edwards (Inventing Anna), Parker Posey (Lost in Space), Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Poppy Liu (Hacks) and Jillian Bell (Brittany Runs a Marathon) they would also appear in the series.

The upcoming anthology series will consist of six original, stand-alone stories focusing on new or established characters within The Walking Dead universe.

Channing Powell, who has written for The Walking Dead and its first spin-off fear the walking dead, will serve as showrunner on tales of the walking dead, which is expected to launch this summer on AMC and AMC+. Haifaa al-Mansour (Good Lord Bird), Deborah Kampmeier (Star Trek: Picard) and Tara Nicole Weyr (The Wilds) will each direct an episode with the producer of the series Michael Satrazemis (The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead) set to direct three episodes.