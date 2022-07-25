Tales of the Walking Dead premieres a bloody trailer at San Diego Comic-Con

Tales of the Walking Dead could not miss the San Diego Comic-Con. With the Rick and Michonne spinoff confirmed for 2023, joining Isle of the Dead and the Daryl Dixon series, new footage of this fiction made up of six anthological stories has been shown that will show how the zombie apocalypse has affected other people up close, thus moving away from the well-known protagonists of The Walking Dead Y Fear the Walking Dead, series that are currently still alive and kicking despite the fact that the first ended with its part 3 of season 11, thus giving way to the rest of the announced spinoffs. Fear the Walking Dead, meanwhile, continues on its way with more seasons.

The walkers arrive hungrier than ever

The new trailer shown at San Diego Comic-Con allows you to take a broader look at the different historiesbeing of course the main drama of all of them surviving one more day in this chaos caused by the zombie infection, which is still a mystery and it seems that Robert Kirkman has little intention of explaining the details of his origins. Tales of the Walking Dead have stars as outstanding as Samantha Morton or Terry Crews. In addition, we will also see Olivia Munn, Anthony Edwards, Poppy Liu, Parker Posey, Jillian Bell, Jessie T. Usher, Danny Ramirez, Loan Chabanol and Embeth Davidtz.

It’s been 12 years since The Walking Dead wander through television news, and little by little the fiction has been expanding with series, more comics and videogames. The future of the series is linked to television, and it is likely that over time we will have more spinoffs of this type. Tales of the Walking Dead premieres August 14 on AMC and AMC+the fantastic new platform that is also available in Spain.