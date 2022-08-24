Entertainment

Tales of the Walking Dead revealed an unexpected detail of the zombies

Photo of James James51 mins ago
0 33 2 minutes read

While the end of The Walking Dead is awaited, its various spin-offs are responsible for expanding the universe of the zombie apocalypse. In recent weeks AMC presented Tales of the Walking Dead.

This anthology series features six unconnected stories, but all set within TWD. Another strong point is that new and well-known characters are introduced. There we will find Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Anthony Edwards (Top Gun), Parker Posey (Lost in Space) and Olivia Munn (Violet). In addition, Jillian Bell, Poppy Liu, Danny Ramirez, Daniella Pineda, Jessie T. Usher and Embeth Davidtz will participate.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James51 mins ago
0 33 2 minutes read

Related Articles

The Girl from Plainville : the recreation of the umpteenth media crime

7 mins ago

Easy and fast hairstyles: to set trends

18 mins ago

Demi Lovato recalls using opiates at 13 after car accident

19 mins ago

Nicole Kidman’s latest photos have everyone saying the same thing

29 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button