Tales of the Walking Dead revealed an unexpected detail of the zombies

While the end of The Walking Dead is awaited, its various spin-offs are responsible for expanding the universe of the zombie apocalypse. In recent weeks AMC presented Tales of the Walking Dead.

This anthology series features six unconnected stories, but all set within TWD. Another strong point is that new and well-known characters are introduced. There we will find Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Anthony Edwards (Top Gun), Parker Posey (Lost in Space) and Olivia Munn (Violet). In addition, Jillian Bell, Poppy Liu, Danny Ramirez, Daniella Pineda, Jessie T. Usher and Embeth Davidtz will participate.

Recently launched the second episode of Tales of the Walking Deadwhich surprised by delving deeper into the history of the walkers

Spoilers begin below, if you haven’t seen the Tales episode yet, we recommend you check back later.

The episode, titled Blair/Gina, features Blair Crawford (Parker Posey) and Gina (Jillian Bell). Blair is an overbearing boss at the Circle of Trust insurance company and Gina is a totally disgruntled receptionist. The situation stops being ordinary when she breaks out in Atlanta, Georgia, the zombie apocalypse. This leads to Blair and Crawford putting aside their differences in order to survive the end of the world and the rise of the walkers.

The detail is that both die and are condemned to repeat the exact same day over and over again, in the same way that Phil Connors (Bill Murray) lived it in Groundhog Day and William Cage (Tom Cruise) in Edge of Tomorrow.

In one of the scenarios that they live, Gina investigates about the personality disorders that her boss could have, there she finds the so-called “folie a deux” (the title of Joker 2). This disorder occurs when two people share hallucinations, which arise after a traumatic event, and can also be known as “shared psychosis”.

Blair and Gina continue to live the beginning of the apocalypse over and over again, with the peculiarity that in all the scenarios they die without becoming walkers.

At the conclusion of the episode, Blair returns to using the Internet to search for information, only this time looking for posts related to the term “dying brain.” An article that she finds says that when the person is on the verge of death, she experiences a situation that leads her to review again and again the last moments of her life before she died.

Although the episode does not give more details, it subtly shows that the walkers, despite lacking emotions, in their brains go over and over again their last days until death. Surely this could be expanded with what will be seen in The Walking Dead with the “intelligent” zombies.

