Tales of the Walking Dead shows new images and confirms its release date

That the main series of The Walking Dead go to finish that does not mean that it stops squeeze the universe devised by Robert Kirkman. There are not a few television spin-offs that are underway, in addition to the movies starring Andrew Lincoln that have yet to be shownsince at the moment nothing has been seen about them. Tales of the Walking Dead function as an anthology and tell six different stories of various survivors. The Serie will premiere next August 14 on AMC and AMC + and this is how the project will look:



















The cast will be different in each of the episodes

The most anticipated return is that of Samantha Morton as Alpha (You can see it in the first of the images of this text). Each episode will feature a new group of characters who must face extreme situations within the apocalypse, facing the walkers over and over again and making decisions that put their lives at risk. Composed of six episodes, this confirmed first season will feature different tones for its stories, giving each one a unique identity and point of view.

Terry Crews, Olivia Munn, Anthony Edwards, Poppy Liu, Parker Posey, Jillian Bell, Jessie T. Usher, Danny Ramirez, Loan Chabanol, Embeth Davidtz and the aforementioned Samantha Morton will star in these stories. In addition to Tales of The Walking Dead, remember that other spin-offs are being prepared such as Isle of the Dead or the series starring Norman Reedus alonewhich certainly aims to be one of the most interesting.



















Tales of The Walking Dead will premiere with a double episode on August 14 and the rest They will arrive weekly from the 21st of the same month. For now, the series is presented as one of the most interesting, since maybe new adventures can come from here if certain characters are charismatic enough. What we can’t wait for, yes, is to be able to see the jump to the cinema of The Walking Dead.

