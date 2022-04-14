Tales of the Walking Dead: Spin-Off Revealed in Scathing Teaser

tales of the walking deadthe third spin-off series in the franchise The Walking Deadis revealed in a bloody trailer.

While the third season of the Korean zombie series Kingdom should not take too long and that the filmmaker Michel Hazanavicius has presented the teaser of Z (as Z) is a zombie comedy, fans of the walking dead will get their money’s worth as the franchise The Walking Dead will return to the screens, in its fourth form.

Despite a adored first series and then quite criticized, the franchise had put the cover back with fear the walking dead in 2015 and The Walking Dead: The World Beyond in 2020, while the original series was still airing. Despite these two experiments, the zombies will return for a third spin-off series, this time an anthology, titled tales of the walking deadwhich is revealed in this short teaser based on… zombies, of course.

The teaser sets the tone for this new series, which will not focus on a group of characters and their survival, but on several stories, six to be exact, that will be completely independent of each other. Therefore, each episode will introduce new characters and different ways to react to the spread of the virus and zombie attacks. And as shown in this teaser, some characters won’t necessarily want to survive.

Yes tales of the walking dead It will mainly feature new characters, familiar faces from the franchise will also be present. In fact, we very sneakily discovered the face of Samantha Morton, who played Alpha, the main antagonist of seasons 9 and 10 of The Walking Dead. If she is the only known actress from the franchise to appear in the teaser, other characters could return as well.

Alpha will get a brief origin story

The cast also includes other well-known names such as Parker Posey (rebel generation, Coffee Society), which we discover in this teaser, but also from Terry Crews (brooklyn nine nine), Daniela Pineda (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), Olivia Munn (The predator), Anthony Edwards, Jillian Bell, Poppy Liu, Jessie T. Usher, and Danny Ramirez.

Created by Channing Powell, who was already writing certain episodes of The Walking Dead Y fear the walking dead, this new anthology series seems to be the perfect way to tell new stories without necessarily thinking about an ensemble or a continuity. Also, this series is far from the last as three spin-offs are in the works, about Rick, Carol and Daryl, and the Negan-Maggie duo.

If the series will reach the AMC channel in the United States during the summer of 2022, still no date or broadcaster in France. But until then, we suspect that the series will find a way to make itself visible in France, like the other series in the franchise.