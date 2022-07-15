Tales of the Walking Dead Teaser and Poster: A Mix of Genres in AMC+ Zombie Anthology

The Walking Dead fans are counting down the weeks until the final batch of episodes from the eleventh and final season of the zombie series lands on AMC+.

To liven up the wait, Tales of the Walking Dead will arrive in August, a six-episode anthology that will expand the zombie imaginary with new individual stories. Let’s take a look at the teaser that AMC+ has released.

VIDEO Teaser of Tales of the Walking Dead, the anthology that arrives this summer on AMC +

This is a brief preview of the panel that Tales of the Walking Dead will have at the san diego comic con. The series will take advantage of the convention to promote its premiere less than a month later.

As you can see in the teaser, there is a very bizarre combination of genres that includes some comedy, especially in the few fragments in which it appears. Terry Crews.

We also get a glimpse of the return of Samantha Morton as Alphawhom many will recognize from the main series.

Parker Posey and Jillian Bell They share a scene at the beginning of the teaser in what does not seem to be the abandoned world of The Walking Dead, but the society before the zombie apocalypse.

The Tales of the Walking Dead cast is expanded by Jessie T. Usher, Olivia Munn, Embeth Davidtz, Danny Ramirez, Loan Chabanol, Anthony Edwards and Matt Medrano.

Each chapter of the series will be an individual story and will have its own writers and probably directors. It is not clear if many of the characters will have a place in the future of the franchise or if it will be a star appearance for these episodes.

A poster has also been revealed showing images of all six episodes of Tales of the Walking Dead and their premiere date, the August 14, 2022.

In the meantime, we keep moving forward to what will be the finale of the main series, which has been on the air since October 2010 and has fascinated millions of fans of the comics of the same name. Robert Kirkman.