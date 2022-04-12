Tales of the Walking Dead | When is Tales of the Walking Dead released?

The new production will be the first spin-off of the successful series “The Walking Dead”.

Tales of the Walking Dead will be the first spin-off of The Walking Dead to be released this year, after its last season which will conclude with a story that was on the air for more than a decade.

The new series, directed by Channing Powell, will feature six one-hour chapters with individual plots and without major connectionwhich are set in the same apocalyptic world created by Robert Kirkman in the comics.

The fiction that was announced in 2020 has been filming since last January in Atlanta and is already generating high expectations, especially for the stories that will star Anthony Edwards, Parker Posey, Terry Crews, Poppy Liu, and Jillian Belland which will also have antagonistic figure to Alpha (Samantha Morton), the leader of the whisperers.

They are joined by prominent actors such as Lauren Glazier, Matt Medrano, Olivia Munn, Jessie T. Usher, Danny Ramirez, Loan Chabanol and Embeth Davidtz.

When is Tales of the Walking Dead released?

Although still the exact date has not been announced of the premiere of Tales of the Walking Dead, the production has stated that all six new stories will debut sometime in summer 2022 in the US.