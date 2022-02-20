The new anthology series from The Walking Dead universe is expected to hit the screen this year with its six chapters.

tales of the walking dead, the new spin-off of The Walking Dead at AMC added three well-known actors to its cast.

As reported by Variety,Olivia Munn, Danny Ramirez, Loan Chabanol, Embeth Davidtz, and Jessie T and Usher have joined the series set in the universe of “Walking Dead”.

Daniella Pineda, Terry Crews, Parker Posey, Poppy Liu, Anthony Edwards and Jillian Bell were previously announced as part of the cast.

“Olivia, Danny, Loan, Embeth and Jessie are the latest massive talents bringing new worlds of TWD to life with big, bold, different, emotional, shocking, scary and crazy stories. We are excited for them to come walk with us.”Scott Gimple, series executive producer and chief content officer for “The Walking Dead” universe, said in a statement.

The series is produced by “Walking Dead” and “Fear the Walking Dead” writer-producer Channing Powell, who is also the executive producer of “Tales.”

“In some ways, we’ve been lucky enough to have the best cast: Olivia, Jessie, Embeth, Danny, Loan… We were hoping that these episodes would feel like small, unique movies, and with this variety of actors, we’re going for good.” way,” Powell said. he said

“Tales of the Walking Dead” will consist of 6 episodes and the fiction is expected to hit the screen in 2022.

The Walking Dead premieres this Sunday, February 20, the second part of its eleventh and final season.