Entertainment

Talia Eisset shows off her charms in a ‘hot’ swimsuit (Photo)

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 42 1 minute read

The former member of Acapulco Shore and current DJ, Talia Eisset, has not stopped pampering her most loyal followers on her social networks by uploading a series of racy photos.

Eisset, who has been away from the MTV reality show and focused on her new projects, uploaded a photo session in which she shows off her charms by posing in a “spicy” and tiny gold swimsuit, unleashing madness in her fans.

Read also: Club América “advances” the presentation of Jonathan “Cabecita” Rodríguez

Of course, the photos have been a success on her Instagram, as she has more than 75 thousand likes and hundreds of comments that highlight her beauty and enviable figure.

Also read: Toluca: Carlos González travels with Tigres to sign with the Devils

“Skinny! ����”

Follow us on

Brian Reyes is passionate about sports. He loves telling stories about the protagonists of this novel called Soccer. Connoisseur of the main leagues in Europe. Critical and analytical on the current situation of Mexican soccer and the National Team. Fan of Club América and Chelsea. He was a contributor to the web portal of the newspaper Uno más Uno in Mexico City. He studied journalism at the University of Journalism, Art, Radio and Television (PART).

see more

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 42 1 minute read

Related Articles

Nia Moore had a near death experience

4 mins ago

How much is the motorcycle that Ana de Armas gave to Ben Affleck worth?

5 mins ago

Victoria Alonso, president of Marvel production: “The ‘Lightyear’ kiss is an update of the family, and we will continue to show it” | Culture

16 mins ago

Filtered PHOTOS of Amber Heard KISSING Cara Delevingne when she lived at Johnny Depp’s house

18 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button