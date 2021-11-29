Taliban ask the EU for help to operate airports – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – BRUSSELS, NOVEMBER 29 – The Taliban have asked the European Union for help to keep Afghan airports running. The request was made during the talks last weekend in Doha, specified the EU external action service (Seae-Eeas).



The meeting, the EU specifies, “does not imply the recognition of the provisional government, but is part of the operational commitment of the Union”, in the interest of both parties.



“The Afghan delegation confirmed its commitment to guarantee and facilitate the safe passage of foreign and Afghan citizens who wish to leave the country”, said the Seae-Eeas in a note, specifying that “in this regard, both parties have stressed the fundamental importance of keeping Afghan airports open “and that the” Afghan delegation requested assistance in maintaining airport operations “. (HANDLE).

