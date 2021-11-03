Taliban leader killed in the attack on the hospital in Kabul – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – KABUL, 03 NOV – A senior Taliban military commander was killed in an attempt to respond to the suicide and gun attack launched yesterday by ISIS against a hospital in the Afghan capital Kabul. The authorities reported it.



After the takeover of power in August, the Taliban are trying to give stability to the country, where however in recent weeks there has been a series of bloody attacks claimed by Isis rivals Khorasan.



Yesterday, at least 19 people died in the attack on the Sardar Daud Khan military hospital; among them Maulvi Hamdullah, called Mokhlis, a member of Haqqani’s armed wing and a special forces officer of the Badri Corps.



“When he learned that the hospital was under attack – said a spokesman for the Taliban – Maulvi Hamdullah, commander of the Kabul corps, immediately rushed to the scene. We tried to stop him, but he laughed. Later we found out that he was. he was sacrificed in a hand-to-hand fight at the hospital “.



Meanwhile, new details have emerged on the action against the military hospital in Kabul. The attack – a Taliban spokesman specified – began when a suicide bomber blew himself up near the entrance of the structure before the armed commando raided the hospital. In response, the Taliban army deployed special forces on the roof of the building with a helicopter stolen from the US-backed former Afghan government. In a statement released on its Telegram channels, ISIS-K then stated that “five fighters from the Islamic State group carried out simultaneous coordinated attacks” on the spot. Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid downplayed the death toll and said the attack had been quelled in 15 minutes thanks to the prompt intervention of their armed forces.



