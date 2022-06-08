Talina Fernández denies bankruptcy; she sells her house for fear of violence in Mexico

Talina Fernández / Mexico Agency

Talina Fernández broke the silence after it emerged that she was selling her house to pay her debts because she lost her job on television.

The 77-year-old presenter took advantage of the telephone link she made with the program windowing to clarify that the reason for the shore to get rid of his property is the violence that is experienced in the place.

“I have had a little house in Tequesquitengo for 30 years and blah blah blah and it is my duty to inform you that the bullets go by zum, zum, zum (very close). I am not on the shore of the lake, next to me there was a general and They went on to kill his caretaker of the house. Then a few days passed, they went and killed him, “revealed the woman known as ‘The lady of the good saying’.

Talina then declared that she wants to live in peace and that is why she prefers to get rid of her property. “Tequesquitengo is on the shore of the lake, it’s very nice and you learn to ski very well, but such a violent place, there’s no surveillance, they ask you to use the floor, use the ground, all these things, I’m not old enough to live in anxiety, of course not!

Talina Fernández / Mexico Agency

Regarding the speculation that she was selling the property due to lack of financial resources, the driver explained: “I don’t know who was the snitch, I believe a magazine that sometimes doesn’t believe anything, that I was going to sell my house, it’s a weekend house, without any pretense, the bullet they give me will hit me in my bedroom”.

On the other hand, Fernández was very happy to be able to chat with the members of the broadcast of TV Azteca shows, but the one who received the highest praise was Pedro Sola.

“Pedrito, I love him, and I want to meet him, I want to give him a tight hug and I want to say, bravo, long live, hurrah,” said the artist, to which the driver responded with affection, letting him know that he also wants to see her in person.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED | ON VIDEO

They make fun of David Zepeda for how he flirts through Instagram