Talina Fernández, her granddaughter will take photos of her with nothing, she announces

Talina Fernández, would announce a recent news that left more than one with their mouths open, at 77 years old she plans to hold a session with nothing to cover her figure. At this point?

A risk that years ago I would not have taken, dear TV hostTalina Fernández, does not want to leave this world without having lived the experience for which many artists perform at some point. How strong!

Today, the “grandmother of 7 grandchildren” is determined to carry out the unthinkable after several years, and that is that the so-called “Lady of Good Saying” He assures that “the body of an old woman has many stories to tell”, however, it would not be the most surprising in all this.

Talina Fernandez He shared that it will be his granddaughter María, who will carry out the session where he will show the stories that his body has kept throughout these years, he assured TvyNovelas, in the same way he shared the details of what the photos would be like and what he will show: ” We will be very careful,” he said.

Obviously we will be very careful not to show the p3z0nes or the coc0roch@. The body of an old woman has many stories to tell. Moles, scars…etc.

The “mother of Mariana Levy,“He pointed out the excellent relationship he has with María, his eldest granddaughter, who was the product of the love that existed between Mariana (qedp) and Ariel López Padilla.

After sharing that the relationship with her eldest granddaughter, “is better than ever”, Talina Fernández Vero-Vela, was proud of her granddaughter whom she describes “as a super creative person and with whom she really enjoys spending time talking.”

Both have such a close bond, it should be remembered, that María was left in charge of Fernández Vero-Vela, after her mother left after suffering a “fulminant heart attack”, the young woman who also has two other brothers, also children of “El Pirru “, will be the one I photographed the respected “television figure”.

Who would confirm to the magazine: “I’m even going to do a d3snud@ photo shoot, just like that in Eva’s dress,” explained the journalist, also the grandmother of Paula and José Emilio, (Maria’s half-brother) who pointed out Talina, currently the young man also lives with her.

For Catalina María del Sagrado Corazón Fernández-Vero Vela, better known as Talina Fernández in the entertainment world, “they are all stories” confirmed:

Yes, but from the belly @guada; that is old age with a young soul. My body produced children, diseases, the operation that I survived… It really is wonderful, she commented.

The television producerwho is currently also participating in the program: “the sun rises“He shares if as a young man he would not have received proposals, and detailed the reasons.

“No, never, in fact, when I was young I was skinny, like a stick, I had no charm. When I entered television with Raúl Astor I was one of those with visual appeal, but in the 70s everything was expensive, nothing to teach. They never made ind3c0rous proposals to me, I point out.”Never, never?” to which the colleague from “La Cosquilla” where she began her career, replies:

No, never, never and that was not seriesona; All my life I have had a very good humor, I inherited it from my mother, she comments, the one born on August 2, 1944.