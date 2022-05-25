Talina Fernández is ready to take her romantic relationship to the next level

About some months ago, Talina Fernandez presumes how love came back into her life and that is that after being single for many years, the actress and presenter found love at 77 years of age next to an ex-fan, Jose Manuel Fernandez.

But the relationship is going so well, that the call “Lady of the good saying” andYou are planning to take your relationship to a new level and live togetherbut yes, with the blessing of God so that the time they are together is very prosperous and happy, as they have done until now that they are dating.

“It is not a wedding, it will simply be a blessing in which my children and their children and other close relatives will be present”said the presenter, reiterating that there will not be a mass involved either, because she only wants this step she is going to take to be for the good of both.

The actress with her three children in 1990

He acknowledged that this decision has taken his children very by surprise, who have asked him to go calmly, “But at my age, which we are waiting for, I want the time we have left to spend together enjoying a relationship of great affection and respect.”

“At my age that we expect, we don’t know how much time we have left. Let’s hope it’s a lot.” Fernandez said, reiterating that she prefers to live life in the present and without making so many plans for the future, because she does not know how much more time they can both have left, since they are already elderly.

