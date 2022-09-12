Talk about digestive medicine and wellness

Health is a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity.

This Thursday 15, from 18 in the deliberative Council the doctor will be Facundo Pereyra.

The clinician and gastroenterologist will give a talk on Digestive medicine and wellness.

It is an intestinal reset program called MDB15 (Digestive Medicine and Wellness in 15 days).

Certain foods are suspended for 15 days, including dairy products, sugar, flours with TACC, mate, coffee and alcohol.

Those interested in participating should register at the following link Talk about digestive medicine and well-being

Admission is free and seats are limited.

Pereyra is the author of the book “Reset your intestines, and recover the will to live”.

This publication became a best seller as it was one of the best-selling books in the country.

After the talk, the doctor will be attending consultations on the subject.