Talk about digestive medicine and wellness
It will be this Thursday from 18 in the Deliberative Council and will be in charge of Dr. Facundo Pereyra. Admission is free with limited seats.
The clinician and gastroenterologist will give a talk on Digestive medicine and wellness.
It is an intestinal reset program called MDB15 (Digestive Medicine and Wellness in 15 days).
Certain foods are suspended for 15 days, including dairy products, sugar, flours with TACC, mate, coffee and alcohol.
Those interested in participating should register at the following link
Admission is free and seats are limited.
Pereyra is the author of the book “Reset your intestines, and recover the will to live”.
This publication became a best seller as it was one of the best-selling books in the country.
After the talk, the doctor will be attending consultations on the subject.
The benefits of bowel rest
The intestinal reset helps relieve more than 90 symptoms and diseases, personalizing the diet.
“The intestine is one more brain, it has almost the same number of neurons as the spinal cord, it is connected to the brain and they handle information in a bidirectional way,” says Pereyra.
The doctor adds that “Everything that happens in the intestine can affect the brain.”
Among the benefits of bowel reset are:
- Digestive system: any digestive symptom or functional chronic digestive disease can benefit from digestive reset. Example: acid or bile reflux, heartburn, gastritis, esophagitis, dyspepsia, gas belching, bad breath, ulcers, irritable colon, bloating, chronic abdominal pain, chronic diarrhea or constipation. Dysbiosis and SIBO.
- Hemorrhoids, ulcerative colitis, celiac disease, Crohn’s disease, microscopic colitis, eosinophilic esophagitis. Chronic anal pain such as proctalgia fugax or spasm of the levator ani.
- Skin and hair; eczema, hives, acne, multiple allergies, itching, hair loss, dry skin.
- Respiratory system: chronic cough, asthma, chronic rhinitis, chronic sinusitis.
nervous system and others
The intestinal reset also helps to:
- Nervous System and mental health: tingling paresthesias, headaches, migraines, dizziness, vertigo, tinnitus, blurred vision, mental fog, anxiety, irritability, fears, anguish, food addictions, loss of libido, depression, panic, insomnia, leg syndrome restless, Parkinson’s, burning mouth syndrome, OCD, chronic fatigue syndrome, ASD and ADD.
- Endocrinological system/Metabolism: hypothyroidism, overweight, diabetes, insulin resistance. Edema due to fluid retention.
- Autoimmune diseases: diabetes, celiac disease, psoriasis, Sjögren and Raynaud syndrome, psoriatic arthritis, lupus, multiple sclerosis, ecleroderma, fibromyalgia, ankylosing spondylitis, vitiligo, Wegener’s and others. Female ailments: premenstrual syndrome, polycystic ovary syndrome. Endometriosis, infertility, menopausal symptoms such as hot flashes and sweating. interstitial cystitis.
- Musculoskeletal system: joint pain and chronic muscle pain, osteoarthritis, plantar fasciitis, contractures, contractures, cervicobrachialgia, low back pain, tendinitis.
- Immune system: recurrent viral or bacterial infections. Recurrent urinary tract infections, chronic prostatitis, vaginal and oral candidiasis. Postoperative symptoms are special gallbladder and gynecological.