“Talk about our destroyed land”

With the term “Fracking”, short for “hydraulic fracturing” which means hydraulic fracturing, it means the unconventional practice of extracting gas from porous rock of clayey origin. This occurs by crushing the rock using fluids saturated with chemicals and injected into the subsoil at high pressure with enormous damage to the environment from the water you drink, the air you breathe and the food you eat.

“The American government has just authorized the fracking of their country with 50 million dollars. The Australian government is doing the same with our land,” shouted the Australian woman, who had managed to get close to the Hollywood star.

The Aboriginal artist Nardurna wrote a few hours later on Facebook that the woman yelling at Mr. DiCaprio is his sister, Rikki Dank, who runs an Aboriginal art gallery, Lajarri, in Dubai.

“You can hear it in this video,” wrote Nardurna posting a clip: “As he invites Leonardo DiCaprio to talk to indigenous women about fracking in Australia, we hope he heard it. I’m so incredibly proud my sister took some time from his life and business to travel from Dubai to Glasgow to represent us “.


