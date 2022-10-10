Talking about mental health in the elevator

I opened the elevator and found a neighbor who was also going down. We said good morning and, after a few seconds of awkward silence, I brought up a topic of conversation to fill the time up to the ground floor. Since we barely know each other, I tried the typical elevator topic, when you don’t know what to talk about:

“My, how’s mental health lately, huh?” To which she responded with another set phrase: “Fatal, yes, and they say it’s going to get worse.”

“Wow, wow”, I continued, and added a few superficial comments about the increase in the consumption of anxiolytics and antidepressants, that we are the second European country with the most affected population, how the consultations of children and adolescents have skyrocketed… “Precisely This Monday is World Mental Health Day”, I concluded.

“Yes, I know”, replied my neighbor, and she smiled at me in the mirror: “Today you will write a article on the subject, right?

little articlehe said, and when he saw my surprised face, he softened a bit: “Sorry, I’m up to my hat in the ass. fear. Articles, reports, interviews with experts, political statements, hashtags on networks, celebrities who share their mental health problems, institutional campaigns, words from the queen, colored bows. And books, many books, not only essays, but also novels, and movies and series, which sometimes have nothing to do with mental health but seek some relationship to link them to the topic of the moment.”

“Well”, I protested, “better that than not talking, as was the case until recently. Today mental health is on the agenda, it is important”.

“Yes, yes,” conceded my neighbor, “I am in favor of talking about mental health, of course. Above all, that the people affected can speak, that we remove stigmas and fears, and that we see the collective dimension of the problem. We have to talk about mental health, yes, but the problem is when we only talk. The enormous public presence of the issue does not correspond to the few measures taken. And it may happen that, from hearing so much, from so many good words, we consider it already in the process of being solved and we disengage. It’s already on the agenda, come on, let’s move on to something else. Look what has happened with care. A few years ago they were also the subject. Articles, reports, interviews, statements, campaigns, celebrities, queen, books, novels, movies. Care, the importance of caring, putting care at the center, the care society… And what has changed since then? I read it to Arlie Russell Hochschild, in The commodification of intimate life: spoke of how there had been an escalation in the public rhetoric of care, aiming at achieving a warmer and gentler society, more careful, but that had not had an effect on an increasingly distressing reality: ”Care has gone to the heaven in the ideological field, but in practice it has gone to hell“, said the North American sociologist. And perhaps we are there with her mental health: taking her to speech heaven, while leaving those who live with increasing discomfort in the day-to-day hell. Or in the words of Javier Padilla and Marta Carmona in their essential essay ‘Malestamos’: ”Mental health is the new talk-of-what-time-ago“. Elevator talk, wow. We talk, we talk, we talk, and what do we do?

I was there quickly and, about to reach the ground floor, I replied with some recently announced measures, increases in budgets and public resources, the Mental Health Action Plan approved by the government…

“The government?” interrupted my neighbor. “Do you know what is the main measure that this government has approved to improve mental health, without knowing it? The labor reform. And it has fallen short, very short. But that’s where they should start: work, the source of much of poor mental health. Of course, more professionals are needed, more resources in public health. But the bottom of the problem is structural, it is political: the life we ​​lead.”

I came out singing to Battiato, who always comes to the hair:

“In the afternoon I return home with a special malaise

They do not serve tranquilizers or therapies

You want another life…“

But my neighbor wasn’t there to sing: “Precariousness, uncertainty, living on the wire, lack of prospects, collapse of expectations, fear of the future… Work, but not just work. That we believe that the mental health problem is due to the pandemic, and it comes from afar. Without neglecting the necessary medical attention, the underlying causes must be resolved, which for most people are social, economic, labor…”

“I know”, I said pushing the door to leave, “I already know: what you need is not a psychologist but a union”.

“Well, no,” denied my neighbor, holding my arm. “We need both. And also, that the psychologist is from public health. Here, go on, read this”, and she took out of her backpack a copy of we upset.

There we said goodbye. He left me crushed, really. Let’s see how I wrote now my article. The next time I meet a neighbor in the elevator, I talk about the weather or football.