talking to doctors is important to live better – Corriere.it

from Vera Martinella

Work, sexuality, sports can be compromised by the side effects of therapies, but there are strategies to stem the problems. Multidisciplinary teams and centers of experience are needed

With 36 thousand new cases diagnosed every year in Italy prostate cancer is the most common type of cancer in men after age 50, but the numbers are also increasing among the youngest. However, most sufferers are over 70 years old and, if the tumor is identified at an early stage, today more than 90% of patients are able to recover or live with the disease for decades. Such as? Eight out of ten patients say that their ordinary activities are compromised due to the disease, according to an online survey carried out among 411 patients and promoted by the Italian Society of Uuro-oncology (SIUrO): among these are work (61%), sex (57%), hobbies (48%) and sports (27%).

Side effects Prostate cancer has become the most frequent in the male population of almost all Western countries – he says Alberto Lapinipresident of SIUrO, which organizes on the association’s Facebook page a series of monthly online events open to patients, caregivers and medical-health personnel -. The number of new cases is increasing in Italy also thanks to the greater probability of diagnosis. Today it is possible to cure it thanks to an ever wider therapeutic armamentarium and the results obtained in terms of survival are remarkable. Some issues persist, as the survey clearly demonstrated: more than 90% of patients experienced psycho-physical changes and the neoplasm has a negative impact especially at the uro-andrological level. In fact 21% of sufferers claim to have had impotence problems19% of incontinence and 11% ofinfertility. There are also other contraindications related to the treatments such as hair loss, gastrointestinal disorders, pain, asthenia or depression. It should be remembered that I am momentary side effectswhich can be mitigated by talking to doctors and following some treatments and that in any case the new therapies guarantee a good quality of life.

Many different therapies Men with a non-dangerous neoplasm and in the early stages (when localized and has not yet metastasized) can only keep the disease under control with a well-defined strategy, active surveillance, without undergoing treatments that can have consequences such as erectile dysfunction and urinary incontinence. There are many therapies available for prostate cancer today – he explains Sergio Bracarda, next president of the scientific society -: in addition to surgery and radiotherapy, there are many different drugs. a very complex neoplasm and now we are able to precisely identify various biological information that helps us to better understand the situation of the individual patient. Based on these variables (starting from the type of disease: localized, locally advanced or metastatic), the best course of treatment must be prescribed on a case-by-case basis. At this moment, then, we already have it available five treatments that increase survival in advanced cases and additional drugs are appearing, or are already available (such as PARP inhibitors, effective in contrasting neoplasms caused by a mutated BRCA gene), new hormonal agents and the possible use of radio-metabolic treatments for advanced tumors . And then again – adds Bracarda – the use of medications that can be taken orally at home an important option to make everyday life easier. Research is also progressing to obtain increasingly innovative and targeted treatments that take into account the needs and expectations of a growing number of patients.

Multidisciplinary teams In addition to the different medicines, used in the most advanced stages or in the presence of metastases, another effective strategy is radiotherapy which alone can completely eliminate prostate cancer. The survey shows that radiation therapy is administered to one in four patients – he concludes Rolando D’Angelillo, professor of Radiotherapy at the University of Rome Tor Vergata -. Thanks to technological and scientific innovation the very precise and selective treatment and only cancer cells are actually affected by the radiation. It therefore plays an important role in all stages of the disease either exclusively or in combination with surgical and pharmacological treatment. Finally, SIUrO experts advise to choose an experienced Care Center: also in Italy the units dedicated to the treatment of prostate cancer (o prostate cancer unit) are increasingly popular. Within them there is a multidisciplinary team that allows you to make more correct therapeutic choices, as several scientific studies have now shown: the comparison between the various experts (urologist, radiotherapist, oncologist, psychologist, sexologist, rehabilitator) on the individual case allows to offer the patient all the available options, explaining the pros and cons of each treatment. It also helps him to better recover with regards to sexuality and the management of side effects.