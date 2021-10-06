talks about Jack Nicholson and the desire to fall in love

Nonconformist, proudly imperfect, excessive, true. Anjelica Huston, aged 69, enters Alessandro Michele’s “Garden of Dreams” to embody the wonderful feminine complexity of his new fragrance, Gucci Bloom Scent of Flowers (together with musician Florence Welch, model Jodie Turner-Smith and designer Susie Cave). Raised on a large estate near Galway, Ireland, with Marlon Brando walking around the house and John Steinbeck disguising himself as Santa Klaus at Christmas, she managed to find her voice among the huge ego of her father John, the lion of the cinema. American, and the other challenging man in her life, longtime boyfriend Jack Nicholson, 17 years of love and betrayal.

Very tall, great stage presence and an important nose that she never wanted to correct, she was the muse of Richard Avedon, she worked with Francis Ford Coppola, Woody Allen, Stephen Frears and became a kind of lucky charm for Wes Anderson who wanted her also in the new film, The French Dispatch. The voice on the phone is crystal clear, festive. And she is amazing, like her life.

What impression did Alessandro Michele make on you?

He is a kind man, imaginative, keen eye. She has such white skin and such black hair that, in a way, she is the male version of Snow White.

In the Bloom campaign film, she is something of a priestess. What story did you imagine?

I didn’t have to imagine anything. My story began in the spring of a year ago in the house in Los Angeles. It was full of cocoons that didn’t hatch, I was worried. When the butterflies finally came out they weren’t flying. I took them out of the shade and moved them to the back of the garden. So, one after the other they dropped a red powder into the palm of my hand and started flying nearby: they needed the sunlight and I was so happy to have helped them. That type of butterfly is called mourning cloak butterfly (“The butterfly with the mourning cloak”) and when, at the Scarzuola, in Umbria, where we shot the film, Alessandro showed me a black velvet cloak with a golden motif on the sleeves and said: “I would like you to wear this ”, I realized I was in the right place: it was like the mantle of my butterflies.

The video is set in a dream garden: who would you like in yours?

My mother, my father and my future love.

Ready for a new love …

I am always ready for love.

Can you tell us something surprising about Wes Anderson?

He is a friend, a creative, a culturally stimulating man, sophisticated, a great observer, with an original thought. The most surprising thing is the world it manages to create: intriguing, fun, accurate.

What would you say to the 18-year-old Anjelica?

I had just lost my mother, in those years I made difficult choices in terms of relationships (Bob Richardson, jealous and violent, ed): I would tell you not to punish yourself too much, that we don’t necessarily have to suffer.

And to the forty-year-old Anjelica?

I still feel 40 years old, I think I stopped at that age. At 40 I found out who I was and got married to Robert (Graham, sculptor, passed away in 2008, ed). I would tell her: “Be happy, be authentic”.

You and Nicholson were one of Hollywood’s golden couples. What if he asked her out today?

I would say yes.

And what do you imagine?

A long, pleasant afternoon of chatting that would fade into dinner. We would tell each other the things we have never told each other. Maybe I could be as clear and frank as I’ve never been with him …

What smells or perfumes would it imprison in a bottle?

A mixture of my father’s tobacco smell, sandalwood, rose, night jasmine and Shalimar, which was my mother’s perfume. The cigar smell reminds me of my father and husband. It immediately takes me back in time, it is “family”.

The Gucci world is unsettling, courageous, direct: if you asked her to tell me with great honesty what she has had enough of?

Of extremism, intolerance, indifference and cruelty. I don’t want to see any more. And yet at this moment in my country we have someone who is president of all these things.

Where do you feel at home?

Where I am now, on my farm in Northern California, where I have many animals, many puppies that roam in my beautiful garden. I am happy here, the only thing I miss is the sea.

Its more frivolous and fun side to who reserves it?

To my brother, his daughter Stella, my closest friends. We eat, drink, laugh a lot.

How do you spend your free time?

I started a pottery course that I really like. I’m trying to create the perfect bowl – I’ve always loved impossible challenges.

Gucci Bloom is the perfect perfume for …

…to fall in love.

Not to go out with Jack?

It is not the case that I fall in love with him for the second time.

His mother was of Italian descent …

And I love Italy precisely because I feel its presence every time I return to your country which is dear to me for many reasons. My father lived for three years at the Grand Hotel in Rome at the time of Bible… When I turned Aquatic life with Wes I spent three months in Italy. On my free days I would explore the country in search of Madonnas in churches and museums. I fell in love with Botticelli’s Madonna della Loggia.

Did your father give you good advice?

One in particular: “Remember that you can always put your hands in your pockets, turn around and walk away.” It came in very handy when I felt trapped in a bad situation, without strength. It is good to remember this when it seems to us that we have no choice. The choice is there: go away.

How he celebrated his birthday

With a small cake and a toast … I shared both the cake and the wine.

