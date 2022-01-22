Talks between the US and Qatar to ensure gas supplies to the EU in the event of an invasion of Ukraine

According to the British newspaper Financial Times talks are underway between United States and Qatar to arrange gas supplies to Europe in case of invasion of Ukraine by Russia. In fact, one passes from the former Soviet republic a large part of Russian gas which feeds Europe and for months Moscow has been using the levers of supplies as an instrument of geopolitical pressure on NATO. Over 40% of the gas consumed in Europe comes from Russian deposits, the richest in the world. Another 30% comes from Norway, the rest from other countries including Algeria and Libya. Qatar is the third largest country in the world after Russia and Iran for reserves, they are found in its subsoil 24 trillion meters cubes of gas.

While Russia has massed on the border with Ukraine over 100 thousand soldiers, diplomatic talks are underway to try to defuse the fuse. Attentive observers doubt that a real invasion is the real Russian intent but they do not exclude that this option can also be reached. European gas markets and prices have been under severe pressure for months, with prices rising up to 7 times. Fleets of ships that transport liquid gas have been “diverted” from their routes to Asia in the direction of European ports, now more profitable.

“We are looking into what can be done in preparation for an event, in particular in the middle of winter, with very low natural gas stocks in storage depots, ”said a senior US administration official. The United States threatened severe sanctions against Russia in case of invasion. Officials fear Europe could face supply cuts to industry, repeated blackouts and even a loss of domestic heating flows.

During this winter the stocks stored in the European warehouses of Gazprom, the state-owned Russian gas giant remained unusually low. A second voluntary choice the International Energy Agency (expression of the OECD of which Russia is not part). The senior administration official Biden has explained that the existing contracts between the exporters of Liquid gas and Asian buyers could complicate efforts to divert supplies to Europe. The official added that it has become increasingly clear that Russia has reduced gas supplies in recent months to obtain influence on European capitals. “This is not a market situation we are dealing with. These are not market forces. These are manipulated markets, ”he said.