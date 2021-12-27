“Talks started with Juventus”

He is one of Massimiliano Allegri’s proteges and for this reason the signing with Juventus should eventually arrive. Who stays and who goes, is the case of the Brazilian

Unless there are surprises, he will sign with the Juventus being one of Maximilian’s ‘pupils’ Merry. With the return of the Leghorn on the Juventus bench, not surprisingly, there was his relaunch.

We are speaking of Federico, of course Bernardeschi, still expiring in June 2022. Speaking on the sidelines of the ‘Globe Soccer Award’, where he was awarded as best agent of the year, Federico Shepherd boy he replied in this way about the contractual extension with the bianconeri of the class ’94 native of Carrara: “He is experiencing a positive period – the words of the attorney of the number 20 of Juve – Talks have been started with the bianconero club for the renewal. Then it is part of my job to evaluate possible alternatives. If there will be, it will still be up to him to decide what to do “.

After a very good Euro2020, Bernardeschi has resumed a leading role with the black and white jersey to the sound of high level performances. 6 assists provided to his teammates, 1 goal scored in the last pre-Christmas break match against Cagliari.

READ ALSO >>> CM.IT | Dybala, Juventus asks for time: new date for signings

READ ALSO >>> CM.IT | Milik-Juventus, it has been about for weeks: all the details and obstacles

Juventus transfer market, Arthur on the way out: “He wants to be a protagonist considering the World Cup is just around the corner”

Pastorello also spoke about the future of Arthur, which Cherubini and associates aim to sell (on loan) in the winter transfer market: “He wants to be the protagonist in his club, this year especially given the World Cup at the gates. We are evaluating with Juventus, with great consistency and participation towards the club. On our part, there is serenity, we will find a solution if there is a need, considering that he has played in the last three games as a starter and one with more than half an hour “. For the Brazilian former Barcelona there is talk of a possible return to Spain, on him there would in fact be the Seville. Less plausible, on the other hand, is staying in A league, with the shirt of the Lazio Maurizio license plate Sarri.