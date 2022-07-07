Tallahassee, Florida Reported Biggest Rent Drop in June – NBC 7 Miami

Summer is a notoriously popular moving season, and high rental prices often reflect that. But prices seem to be cooling down a bit compared to the last 12 months overall.

Median rental prices for one-bedroom apartments are up just 0.5% month-over-month, and prices for two-bedroom apartments are down 2.9% from June, according to a June 2022 national rental report from Zumper. , a hub for people to find houses, apartments, rooms, and condos for rent.

Although median rent overall increased slightly for one-bedroom apartments, many cities saw significant declines between May and June.

These are the top five cities with the biggest declines in rent in June 2022, according to Zumper.

1. Tallahassee, Fla.

Average rental price of a 1-bedroom apartment: $860

Price change month to month: -6.5%

Year-on-year price change: 7.5%

2. Anchorage, AK

Average rental price of a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,060

Price change month to month: -6.2%

Year-on-year price variation: 8.2%

3. Honolulu, Hawaii

Average rental price of a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,530

Price change month to month: -6.1%

Year-on-year price variation: 3.4%

4. San Diego, Calif.

Average rental price of a 1-bedroom apartment: $2,320

Price change month to month: -6.1%

Year-on-year price variation: 20.8%

5. Syracuse, New York

Average rental price of a 1-bedroom apartment: $930

Price change month to month: -6.1%

Year-on-year price variation: 8.1%

While Tallahassee had the largest percentage drop in prices, San Diego rental prices fell by the largest dollar amount, down nearly $200. Median rent in San Diego, however, remains high at $2,320 in June and up more than 20% year over year. But in an expensive city like San Diego, any reduction in price can be advantageous for those looking to move there.

Although Miami was not one of the top five cities, it also saw a sharp drop in median rental prices. The median price of a one-bedroom apartment decreased 5.9% in June, to $2,400 a month. However, Miami remains the fifth most expensive city in the US, according to Zumper.

It’s worth noting that despite recent reductions, the overall cost of rent continues to rise year-over-year, even in the five cities with the biggest drops in June.

This article was originally published in English by Molly Schiff for our sister network CNBC.com. For more from CNBC go here.