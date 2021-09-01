Talleres beat Estudiantes and shared the lead with Lanos Talleres

Workshop Defeat this Monday from 2 to 0 in La Plata students At the Mario Alberto Kempes stadium and regain the Lega Pro leadership alongside Lanos at the end of the ninth day of competition.

T took advantage of luck after 27 minutes of the first half, when goalkeeper Mariano Andujar hit his team’s fence after a header from Colombian Rafael Perez, hit the post and hit his body, sending the ball into the net .

On the other hand, Carlos Osque took advantage of Andújar’s bad start, at 16 ‘, and knew over the goalkeeper to seal the victory of those led by Alexander “Casiki” Medina in a great duel.

/ embed home page code /

/ final embed code /

With this result, Talleres took the lead in the competition together with “Garnet”, both with 19 units, while “Pincha” left the lead with which he started the day and remained with 16 points.

Talleres scored his fifth consecutive victory, and there are also five games in which he has not scored, despite the fact that he did not show his best face at the start of the match on Monday night and it was luck that allowed him to do. like this. Head for victory.

/ embed home page code /

/ final embed code /

Already in the second half, with the advantage of the first goal, “T” was able to control the game and keep the difference, until Auzqui finished the duel and gave the advantage back to Cordovan.

The next day, Talleres will visit Paraná’s board of directors looking to maintain the streak, while Estudiantes will attempt to get back on track against Argentinos Juniors in La Plata.

Loading... Advertisements

Video with match summary

/ embed home page code /

/ final embed code /

The result of combining the proposition and the opposite

Workshop: Guido Herrera, Nahuel Tinaglia, Juan Cruz Kumar, Rafael Perez, Enzo Diaz; Juan Mendes, Rodrigo Villagra; Hector Vertoli, Carlos Osque, Angelo Martino and Matteo Rettig. DT: Alexandre Medina.

disciples: Mariano Andujar; Leonardo Godoy, Augustin Rogel, Fabian Nogueira and Matthias Aguirregai; Manuel Castro, Jorge Rodriguez, Fernando Zuki, Matias Pellegrini; Francisco Abulaza and Gustavo del Prete. DT: Ricardo Zelensky.

A goal in the first half: 27m Andugar in front of its fence (T).

A goal in the second half: 16 m Ozki (v).

Changes in the second half-: 14m Jaime Ayovi for Pellegrini (English); 20m Diego Valois for Ozki (T) and Michael Santos for Vertoli (T); 38 AD by Franco Zabiola for Apollaza (English) and Juan Sanchez Mineo for Castro (English); 39m Diego Garcia for Martino (T) and Julian Malatini for Retigui (T); 45 AD by Francis McAllister for Mendes (T).