Tamara de Lempicka: everything there is to know about her

Tamara de Lempicka was a painter of the twentieth century. Particularly linked to the artistic movement of Art Déco, she is known above all for her portraits, often feminine, elegant and sensual, as well as for her worldly and non-conformist type of life. Here’s everything you need to know about her.

Tamara de Lempicka

Biography. Of Polish origins, he was born in Warsaw in 1898. From an early age he approached the world of art and showed an enterprising and unconventional character. In the course of his life he married twice, first as a young man to a lawyer from whom his only daughter Kizette was born and then to a Hungarian baron. Tamara de Lempicka however she was not only a painter but also a woman who loved to surround herself with people, parties, music and, in fact, she is still remembered today so much for her art, so much for her desire for splendor that she allowed herself. One of her many names was the “Polish Greta Garbo”, as she was known in Hollywood for her diva poses in front of the camera lens. When she died on March 18, 1980, she was in Mexico and her ashes were scattered on the Popocatépetl volcano, as she requested.

The beginnings. As we have said Tamara de Lempicka approached the art world from an early age and, certainly, her travels helped her to appreciate the different artistic currents. It was only in Paris that he began to enroll in a real painting course at the Ranson Academy and, in 1922, there was his first exhibition.

Style. The artwork by Tamara de Lempicka they are undoubtedly recognizable and unique for their style. The painter in fact moved away from the artistic trends of the period, such as impressionism, and created unique works. Although choosing to use a very small range of colors, the colors are always vivid and metallic, so much so that the faces depicted are often seen as “mannequins”. The shapes are instead geometric, angular, as if they were smooth. All this could make us think of “empty” works without personality and, instead, thanks to a meticulous study of the details including hats, lacquered nails, curls, false eyelashes and diamonds and pearls, Tamara de Lempicka manages to make her works glamorous and chic. Of a completely different style are the works belonging to the American period of the painter and which tended to abstract art and, perhaps for this reason, did not have the same success as the others which instead helped her to establish herself.

Madonna. The fame of Lempicka became such also thanks to the many well-known faces who bought and began to collect her works. Even today several faces such as Barbara Streisand and Jack Nicholson are his collectors but, without a doubt, the most passionate is Madonna. The singer has in fact many of the painter’s works that over the years she has lent for various exhibitions and which she has often shown in her many musical successes.

Tamara de Lempicka and women

The painter was not only an independent woman, but she was also a female model, a symbol, so much so that she was defined by many as a “modern Venus” and often referred to as the “Painter of women”.

Many of his works in fact depict women represented as autonomous and independent symbols and no longer for the pleasure of the male audience. The women of Tamara de Lempicka they are made according to the styles of Art Déco combined with Cubist influence. Play of light and shadow, compact brushstrokes and bright colors make his paintings the hallmark. When the painter is defined as modern Venus, it is because the women he represents, himself first of all, are sensual, provocative but at the same time haughty and able to reflect the cultural climate and fashion of the period.

Tamara de Lempicka Self-portrait

If there is a symbolic work by Tamara de Lempicka, it is certainly her Self-portrait. The full title was actually Tamara Self-Portrait in a Green Bugatti and was made in 1929.

In this painting, not only the art of the painter is enclosed but also her essence as an independent woman. In fact, it is no coincidence that he chose to withdraw in a sports car wrapped in a silk scarf. The make-up and the gaze, fixed on the viewer, almost seems to want to affirm her status as a strong and independent woman. The self-portrait, however, is not faithful to his person but is elaborated with more modern traits. An idea designed specifically to become a historical tool of female propaganda.

Tamara de Lempicka The Kiss

The Kiss by Tamara de Lempicka it is nothing more than a tribute to the famous painting of the same name made by the Italian painter Francesco Hayez. The work, dating back to 1922, is, just like all the others by the artist, elegant and precise from the symmetry of the colors to the make-up of the two protagonists.

Tamara de Lempicka works

Finally, as always, here is a short selection of some of the works and paintings by Tamara de Lempicka always more beautiful.