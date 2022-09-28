Tamara Falcó and 5 other celebrities whose weddings were cut short









Tamara Falco lives one of the most difficult moments of his life. Shortly after excitedly announcing her commitment to the businessman Inigo Onieva, her bubble of happiness exploded in the air after a video was published in which her then fiancé was seen kissing another woman. Several frantic days followed: he denied it, she went to her mother’s house and deleted the wedding announcement. With the unconditional support of his mother, Isabel Preyslerin whose house she has spent the last few days, Tamara Falcó has already made up her mind that it will not be with Onieva that she walks down the aisle.

Tamara’s is a hard experience, a truncated dream for those who already heard the wedding bells ring. Nevertheless, his was not an isolated case. If we take a look back, we find several very famous bodorrios that ended up being cancelled. Some at the last minute. In other cases, they were agreed breakups, but no less surprising and traumatic for that. We review some of them.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Before their happy ending, there was a first attempt at a wedding between them, but they were left wanting. After meeting on the set of ‘Gigli’ in 2002, both Hollywood stars began a relationship that lasted for two years. Everything seemed to be going smoothly and they announced their intention to marry in September 2004, but at the beginning of that year the actor backed down by surprise and the link was cancelled. Fortunately, life gave them a second chance and this summer we finally saw them say yes I do.

Julia Roberts and Kiefer Sutherland On June 8, 1991, everything was ready for the wedding of the year. There were only three days left before the wedding when Julia Roberts fled to Ireland with fellow actor Jason Patric, until then a friend of Kiefer Sutherland. Weeks before they had argued precisely because he didn’t want to invite Patric to the wedding, and she did. In retaliation, he went several nights to “visit” a stripper, and even took her and her children to Disneyland.









