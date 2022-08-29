Tamara Falcó and her busiest summer: pilgrimage, ‘moving’ and relaxing days in Sotogrande with ‘her boys’

In the month of July, Tamara Falcó has not stopped. First she traveled to Mallorca with her boyfriend, Inigo Onievaand two of his best friends, louis bergel and his partner Cristian Flórez. On the Balearic island, the four friends, who among themselves call themselves La Tribu, stayed in a villa with views of the Mediterranean and spent a few days off enjoying coves such as Cala Deia and fashionable beach clubs, and also attended the concert of the Colombian Camilo. After those days with friends, the couple went to Marbella, shortly before Alvaro Castillejo’s weddingTamara’s cousin, in Sotogrande.

Instagram contents This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

In the town of Malaga, inigo was able to practice one of his favorite sports, golf, and also had the opportunity to drive a vintage car, another of his great passions. At Isabel Preysler’s nephew’s wedding, Tamara and her boy had a great time and she received the bride’s bouquet in which a phrase that moved the designer could be read: “You deserve all the happiness, you are light. We love you, Tammy.”

Instagram contents This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

On pilgrimage in Bosnia

But if this summer has been special for the daughter of the late Carlos Falcó, it has been the pilgrimage he has carried out in Bosnia. The chef attended the Mladifest, an international prayer meeting for young people that has been held every year since 1989 in Međugorje, a municipality in the southwestern part of Bosnia and Herzegovina, about 25 km southwest of Mostar and near the border with Croatia. “It has been a wonderful few days at @medjugorjeyouthfestival with the Gospa (The Virgin in Serbian). I have cried, laughed, sung and obviously prayed”, he said when he returned to Spain.

“For all of you who are reading this, the Virgin is inviting you to come… this is how it works,” explained the Marchioness of Griñón along with some snapshots of the days she has spent in the company of some good friends, among whom were the Opus Dei priest Josepmaria QuintanaDr. Laura Montesinos, Clara –from the Virgen de la Alegría and with whom she has made other spiritual journeys in the company of friends such as Casilda Finat– and the digital creator Javi Pacheco Doria. During this meeting, Tamara and her group of friends made a pilgrimage to the exact place where the apparitions of the Virgin took place and had time to pray in several masses organized in the open air for the thousands of attendees.