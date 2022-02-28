Tamara Falcó and the ideal haircut to refine the face

The VI Marchioness of Griñón, better known as Tamara Falco, is a socialite and aristocrat who stands out in the world of fashion. On Instagram she has more than 1 million followers to whom she shares all her looks and one of her trademarks is on her hairwho prefers to wear a medium-length style, ideal for visually refining the face.

This cut is about not being too long or too short and is generally a slightly longer bob, meaning it sits just above the shoulders. The key to wearing it is that it should not be above the jaw or above the collarbone.

It is very comfortable and usually looks good on everyone, it also does not require much maintenance, which is why almost all women are currently betting on it. One of them is Tamara Falcowhich looks a hair spectacular dark and her most chosen style is straight, either loose or with a ponytail.

Tamara Falco and her half-length hair that fits her perfectly.

The medium hair that characterizes Tamara Falco it goes with all faces, but it depends on what detail you want to highlight. For people who have long faces, the ideal is to make a fringe straight on the forehead and scales, since they provide more volume. An original way is to combine it with a mullet cut, that is, shorter at the top of the head and the sides and longer at the back.

Other celebrities who bet on medium hair

For the premiere of the new James Bond movie, Cuban actress Ana de Armas opted for this cut with straight ends, with slightly open bangs. She styled it straight and loose, a classic that never goes out of style, and she matched it perfectly in her spectacular satin Louis Vuitton gown with jeweled straps.

Ana de Armas at the premiere of James Bond.

The model Nieves Álvarez is one of the most fanatical of this look: a straight half-length hair, without layers or frayed ends, straight and parted in the middle, a style she has worn for many years. She could thus be seen at the 2022 Goya Awards in which she wore a Stéphane Rolland Haute Couture dress, which she combined with Christian Louboutin sandals and Bulgari jewelry.

Wearing this cut is very comfortable for those women who do not have time to go to the hairdresser many times or who simply do not feel like it. Each one can customize it, the ideal is to cut little by little so as not to regret it.