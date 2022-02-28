Tamara Falcó and the ideal haircut to refine the face

The VI Marchioness of Griñón, better known as Tamara Falco, is a socialite and aristocrat who stands out in the world of fashion. On Instagram she has more than 1 million followers to whom she shares all her looks and one of her trademarks is on her hairwho prefers to wear a medium-length style, ideal for visually refining the face.

This cut is about not being too long or too short and is generally a slightly longer bob, meaning it sits just above the shoulders. The key to wearing it is that it should not be above the jaw or above the collarbone.

