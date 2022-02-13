Tamara Lich, leader of truckers’ protests in Canada: who is she- Corriere.it

from Sara Gandolfi

Tamara Lich, 47, guitarist in a rural Alberta rock group, one of the key figures of the Freedom Convoy. He raised millions of dollars with the no vax lawsuit

Time to leave, time to leave. With these three words, the Canadian police forces dispersed the last diehards on the Ambassador Bridge on Sunday morning, the bridge that connects Ontario to the United States. No vax protesters blocked North America’s busiest border crossing for seven days. On Friday, a judge issued an injunction “calling on” demonstrators to clear the bridge by evening. Some left immediately, many trucks were removed (without incident), although several drivers and a crowd of protesters remained on site until late Saturday evening on Saturday 13 February. Sunday morning, only about thirty people remained on the bridge. At 7.30, about seventy officers lined up across the street and warned that anyone who did not leave would be arrested immediately.

The protest against the vaccination requirement for truck drivers traveling between the United States and Canada, which began at the end of January, has turned into a fluid and evolving rebellion against anti-Covid measures and the Trudeau government in general. Behind the scenes of the Freedom Convoy (the convoy of freedom), they move for characters with evident connections with the circles of the white supremacists and close to the movements that stormed the White House a year ago. In the crowd of men – many of whom have never been in a truck in their life – also emerges the face of a beautiful 47-year-old lady, blue eyes and long blond hair, known for some time to the Canadian authorities, who shows up on youtube videos wearing a black sweatshirt with the inscription I love oil and gas

i love oil and gas.

Former fitness instructor and former oil industry employee, leader of the Wexit movement, which points to the independence of the western provinces of Canada, Tamara Lich one of the leading figures of the convoy of freedom, as well as spokesperson for the movement. We are here for the sake of our families, he told him during the first official press conference of the Freedom Convoyon February 3 last. Although in recent days she seems overwhelmed by the most extremist right-wing protesters, Tamara is considered the “face” and the “flame” of the truck and tractor protest. the promoter of the collection on GoFundMe which, before being removed from the site, grossed over $ 10 million. After that Lich relaunched on the Christian crowfunding site GiveSendGo – blocked by PayPal last year because it is linked to the January 6 uprising in Washington DC – where the movement raised over $ 8 million.

Mother and grandmother, Tamara Lich served in the ranks of the Wildrose Party (rural conservative party) and then of the secessionist Maverick Party, from which she resigned to devote herself full-time to the occupation of downtown Ottawa with the Freedom Convoy. Not new to this kind of protests. In 2019, he participated in the protest Yellow Vestin the wake of the French yellow vests, and to the organization of the (smaller) convoy United We Roll. Also on that occasion he collected a large sum of money, which his detractors claim to have partly lost track.

Petite, blonde, of mtis origins, barely a meter and a half tall, Lich sings and plays guitar in a bar band called Blind Monday,

in the town of Medicine Hat (63,018 inhabitants, in the province of Alberta). Last week he defended the protesters from those who portrayed them as crude reactionaries: The reality that members of this freedom movement are ordinary, peace-loving, law-abiding citizens of all walks of life who are fed up with being bullied by part of our government, he said. In recent days, for her, you have distanced yourself from some more extremist groups, perhaps even fearful of the serious consequences envisaged by Trudeau: Please continue to demonstrate peacefully, and let’s stick together, Tamara said in an online message to her fellow fighters on Saturday night.

Tamara still in Ottawa, the capital where Mayor Jim Watson has declared a state of emergency due to the continuous siege of trucks and tractors. Still this weekend, around 4,000 people demonstrated with loud music and horns in the city center.